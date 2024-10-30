President Cyril Ramaphosa: SA Tomorrow and SA Macro Investment Conference

Leadership of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange,

Representatives of the South African Government,

Representatives of the South African Reserve Bank,

Representatives from business, industry and the investor community,

Members of the diplomatic corps,

Delegates,

Guests,

Allow me to thank the organisers and sponsors of this important conference, which in many ways showcases trade and investment opportunities in South Africa.

This conference takes place at an important time, as South Africa enters a new era of optimism and progress.

It is just over a hundred days since the Government of National Unity was formed following our successful elections in May.

The new Government took office with three strategic priorities:

Firstly, to drive inclusive growth and job creation.

Secondly, to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living.

Thirdly, to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

South Africa has a great deal to offer as an investment destination.

We are the most advanced, diverse economy in sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa has deep and well-regulated capital markets. We also have a mature financial and services sector and strong and functioning institutions.

South Africa is open for investment in industries as diverse as financial services and advanced manufacturing, energy and healthcare infrastructure and mining.

We are developing the value chains of the future. With substantial reserves of critical minerals, we aim to be at the forefront of the green energy revolution.

We have a competitive advantage in the production of sustainable energy technologies, renewable energy components, green hydrogen and many others.

Against the backdrop of poor economic performance over the past 15 years and subdued investment, we are working with partners across society to create the conditions for growth and jobs.

A year ago, we established a partnership between government and business to tackle some of the most immediate challenges facing our economy.

Through a Government-wide initiative known as Operation Vulindlela – meaning ‘to open the way’ – we have been driving structural reforms to unleash growth and create jobs.

Working with partners in business and labour, we have made tremendous progress in stabilising the country’s electricity supply.

Through regulatory reforms, we have driven massive private sector investment in renewable energy.

We have established the legislative and institutional framework for a more competitive and sustainable energy market.

We have undertaken immigration reform to attract more skilled workers and tourists.

We are opening up our rail network and port infrastructure for participation by third party operators, meaning the private sector.

We are working with business and relevant agencies to implement the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force to remove South Africa from the FATF grey list.

The Government of National Unity is committed to sound macroeconomic policies that support inclusive growth, stability and development.

Next year, South Africa assumes the Presidency of the G20. The theme we have chosen is: ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development’. We will use our G20 Presidency to advocate for increased investment on the African continent and across the countries of the Global South.

We will continue to promote a global economic order that is inclusive and fair. We will continue to work with our partners to achieve shared and sustainable prosperity for all countries.

The last few months has seen a renewal of investor interest in the South African economy. This has been prevalent in both the local market and offshore. The message I bring to investors today is that this interest is well-placed.

South Africa is firmly on the road to recovery. Investments in South Africa are secure. Our business environment is stable.

This is supported by policy certainty and regulatory safeguards that we have.

In many ways, South Africa is open for business.

Together, we can forge a path to shared success, prosperity and progress.

I thank you for your attention and wish you well with your deliberations.

I thank you.

Video link to the President's Address: https://we.tl/t-AQyd92Rr8z