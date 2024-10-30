Rajdeep Biswas Receives 2024 Global Recognition Award for Transforming Data Science into a Catalyst for Industrial Innovation and Business Growth

Rajdeep Biswas, global VP at Neudesic (IBM), receives recognition for transforming data science into a business tool. His AI-driven solutions in predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization have reduced costs and improved efficiency across industries globally.





NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving industrial technology, few leaders have made as significant an impact as Rajdeep Biswas . With nearly two decades of experience in artificial intelligence (AI), data strategy, and cloud computing, Biswas has been at the forefront of driving innovation across global industries. As the global vice president of Industry Solutions at Neudesic, an IBM Company, his expertise has redefined the way industries leverage data and AI to enhance business operations, optimize supply chains, and achieve remarkable business outcomes.

Biswas recalls how data has now become central to many organizations. “The challenge was always how to make data more actionable. On top of that, the focus was on transforming raw information into something that drives revenue, cuts costs, and ultimately, makes businesses smarter,” he says.

From Vision to Reality: Analytics and AI as a Catalyst for Industrial Transformation

Biswas’ vision is centered on integrating advanced technologies into traditional business models, helping industries become smarter, faster, and more efficient. “Technology alone doesn’t solve problems,” he often emphasizes. “It’s about understanding business challenges deeply and applying the right solutions at the right time.”

One of his most transformative initiatives is AI-powered predictive maintenance. By utilizing machine learning models, Biswas’ solutions predict equipment failures before they occur, significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs. For industrial giants, this has led to a 30 percent reduction in equipment downtime and a 25 percent decrease in maintenance costs. “The goal is to move from reactive to proactive operations, allowing businesses to focus on innovation rather than firefighting,” Biswas explains.

Biswas has also leveraged generative AI to revolutionize product design, particularly in the manufacturing sector. By automating and accelerating the design process, his teams reduced time-to-market by 40 percent, allowing companies to innovate at an unprecedented scale. “Generative AI allows creativity to flourish while optimizing speed and efficiency. This isn’t just about faster results—it’s about driving innovation in ways we’ve never seen before,” he adds.

Data and AI: The Backbone of Biswas’ Vision

At the heart of Biswas’ work is his expertise in big data and AI. Under his leadership, Neudesic has developed petabyte-scale data platforms that enable real-time decision-making for industrial operations. These platforms have generated 3X revenue growth for clients, turning data into a strategic asset.

“Data is the foundation of everything we do. But more importantly, it’s about analyzing that data in real time to derive actionable insights,” Biswas emphasizes. His platforms have optimized supply chains, predicted demand with unprecedented accuracy, and reduced logistics costs by 20 percent, demonstrating the transformative power of data-driven innovation.

“One of our primary aims is to democratize data,” he says. “We hope to put the power of AI and analytics into the hands of everyone, not just the experts.”

His AI-driven initiatives—particularly in predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization—have saved companies millions while improving operational efficiency. By cutting processing times by 40 percent and saving over $6 million in cloud costs, his strategies demonstrate the remarkable impact that data science can have on a company’s bottom line.

This holistic approach earned Biswas recognition as a LinkedIn Top Voice in 2023. A year later, he was appointed a Gartner Global Data & Analytics Ambassador. The 2024 Global Recognition Award is yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

“I’ve always believed that data has the potential to change the world,” Biswas says. “What excites me the most is that we’re only just beginning to unlock that potential.”

Global Impact: Driving Innovation Across Geographies

Biswas’ influence is felt across multiple continents, with his work making a lasting impact in the United States, Europe, India, and Saudi Arabia. In North America, he has led digital transformation initiatives in manufacturing and energy, empowering companies to optimize operations and reduce costs through AI-driven solutions.

In Europe, Biswas’ expertise in data governance and compliance has helped companies improve data quality by 40 percent while reducing compliance risks by 25 percent. His work has been instrumental in aligning business operations with the stringent GDPR regulations, ensuring businesses maintain data integrity while optimizing efficiency.

In India and Saudi Arabia, he has implemented large-scale AI-powered supply chain solutions, enabling companies to better manage procurement processes and respond swiftly to market volatility. “Scaling AI solutions globally is critical,” he notes. “While each market has its unique challenges, the principles of AI and data analytics are universal.”

A Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Beyond business performance, Biswas has also pioneered AI-driven sustainability initiatives, helping companies improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes. Under his leadership, companies have leveraged AI to reduce energy consumption by 20 percent, optimize resource utilization, and achieve significant environmental and social impacts.

“AI has a huge role to play in helping businesses become more sustainable,” Biswas explains. “By optimizing operations and reducing waste, we’re not only saving money but also contributing to a more sustainable future.”

