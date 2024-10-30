Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

30 October 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) held its special meeting of shareholders in Dublin, Ireland yesterday.

All resolutions considered and voted upon by the shareholders were approved. The full text of each resolution was included in the Management Information Circular communicated in advance of the meeting to shareholders.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

