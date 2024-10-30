ProductLife Group (PLG) Acquires Callisto to Strengthen Regulatory Services in the UK and EU

PARIS, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global leader in regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industry, is excited to announce the acquisition of Callisto, a leading UK-based consultancy specializing in Regulatory Affairs (RA), Pharmacovigilance (PV) and GMDP services within multiple regulated sectors including human and veterinary medicines, medical devices, and borderline products.

Founded in 2003, Callisto has a strategic geographical presence in both the UK and Ireland and serves more than a hundred clients, with over 85% repeat business, demonstrating their commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

Originally serving clients from its UK base, Callisto expanded operations in 2018 by opening an affiliate in Dublin, to ensure seamless EU regulatory, GMP and pharmacovigilance services following Brexit.

This acquisition further enhances PLG’s presence in the UK, following the recent acquisition of Integrity. With 37 people and offices in Lockington, Derbyshire (England) and Dublin (Ireland), Callisto’s services perfectly align with PLG’s core business areas, allowing for significant synergies and growth opportunities. The combined capabilities of PLG and Callisto enable end-to-end regulatory solutions designed to streamline development, market entry, and compliance strategies across global markets.

Callisto’s Managing Director and one of the original founders, Joanne Bunyan, commented: “This partnership marks a new important milestone in our growth journey. As Callisto integrates with PLG, we are forging a powerful alliance in the regulatory arena, bringing our regulatory, GMP and compliance expertise to a broader audience, while still delivering high-quality service to our clients in the UK and Europe.”

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, added: “PLG and Callisto joining forces offers great potential to our complementary client bases and will contribute to the successful development of our operations and business in the UK. Our positive cultures and values are very well-matched and expanding PLG in this region with the similarly motivated team at Callisto should bring exciting opportunities for all.”

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group’s mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life. Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation. With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

About Callisto

Founded in 2003 as Callisto Regulatory Consulting Ltd, Callisto Pharma Group has evolved into a comprehensive consultancy providing a full range of technical services across the entire supply chain within multiple regulated sectors, including human, veterinary and herbal medicines, borderline products, biocides, medical devices, and food supplements.

Callisto works with clients across the UK, Europe and globally, supporting businesses in highly regulated industries—from global multi-nationals to single product licence holders. The group offers product release and QP technical support to manufacturers and licence holders, holding MIA’s and ManA/VIA granted by both the MHRA and HPRA, allowing them to assist clients in importing licensed and unlicenced human and veterinary products into the UK and Europe.

For more information, visit https://www.callistopharmagroup.com/

