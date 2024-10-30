Xi'an Announces Cultural and Tourism Events: Experience Poetry, Savor Cuisine, Explore China

XI'AN, CHINA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, Xi'an will host a series of cultural and tourism events, including the Silk Road International Tourism Expo, the Silk Road International Film Festival, the Western Cultural Heritage Expo, and exchanges on tourism city development among countries along the Silk Road, continuously promoting the construction of an international friendly tourism destination.Recently, Xi'an launched a policy allowing citizens from 54 countries to enjoy a 144-hour visa-free transit. Additionally, Xi'an Xianyang International Airport has set up a payment service demonstration center for international guests to provide payment consultation and services. Thirteen metro stations, including Big Wild Goose Pagoda, Bell Tower, and Huaqing Pool, have added smart POS machines and staff to assist with ticket purchases for foreign cards. These various supporting policies have garnered global attention for tourism in Xi'an. The city, rich in poetry and culture, extends a heartfelt invitation for you to come to Xi'an, enjoy poetry, savor delicious food, and explore China."Belt and Road" Initiative: Xi'an's Innovative Open Policy Reaches New HeightsAs the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Xi'an seizes the opportunities presented by the Belt and Road Initiative, advancing towards becoming an international metropolis. Since the first China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) set off in 2013, as of July 2024, the train has reached 224 cities in 25 European countries, connecting over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries. Xi'an has restored and newly launched 36 international (regional) passenger routes, including those to Budapest, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Milan, and has opened or resumed 28 international all-cargo routes to cities such as Almaty, Tashkent, and Yerevan.Furthermore, Xi'an has established itself as a frontier for international exchange and cooperation by hosting events such as the China-Central Asia Summit, the Silk Road International Communication Forum, and the Silk Road Film Festival.International Network: Xi'an Releases a "Strong Magnetic Field"Xi'an's appeal lies not only in its openness but also in its intrinsic "hard power."In 2024, Xi'an ranked 18th globally in the Global Innovation Index Report, placing 7th among Chinese cities. In the first half of the year, the total industrial output value of six pillar industries, including automotive and electronic information, grew by 1.6%, with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing being widely applied. At the same time, Xi'an has optimized its mechanisms for attracting and retaining overseas talent, recruiting and cultivating leading and high-level professionals. The advantages in technology, industry, and talent provide investment opportunities for enterprises from various countries.Rich in poetry and culture, Xi'an is exuding confidence, openness, and inclusiveness. With its unique cultural charm, industrial potential, scientific education strength, and innovative capabilities, Xi'an is forming a "Xi'an Gravity" that attracts visitors from all directions.Website: http://www.xa.gov.cn/

