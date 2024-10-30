Bifacial Solar Market to Breach $31.1 Billion by 2031

Bifacial Solar Market

Global Bifacial Solar Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Adoption of solar electricity, reduced price, and presence of abundant renewable sources is the Main Driver of Bifacial Solar Market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the bifacial solar market size was valued at $8.7 billion in 2021, and bifacial solar market size is estimated to reach $31.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.Bifacial solar panels are the latest technology designed with high-efficiency solar cells installed on both sides of a module to produce electricity at the same time. It can capture light as it reflects off the roof or ground surface under the panel and absorbs light from rear and front sides, allowing diffused light to be used.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16957 Europe accounts the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Europe bifacial solar market would exhibit CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2031.Major companies in bifacial solar industry report included Jinko Solar Holdings, Canadian Solar, Yingli Green Energy, LG Electronics, LONGi, JA Solar Holding Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sun Power Corporation, Trina Solar, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.Bifacial solar cells use high-watt modules and high-efficiency panels in solar panels and cell development. Rise in demand from commercial & industrial sectors for electricity propels growth of the market, especially during peak times.Increase in demand for solar-based electricity across the globe has led companies to introduce latest advanced solar modules that focus on cost, efficiency, and design.Reduction of energy cost and rise in affordability has accelerated the bifacial solar market forecast growth.The bifacial solar market is proliferating on global platform witnessing increase in installations of bifacial modules globally.Bifacial solar modules offer several advantages compared to traditional solar panels, including power production from both sides, increase in total energy generation.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16957 Bifacial modules can generate more power in a smaller array footprint; reduce in balance of system (BOS) costs.These modules are extremely durable, with UV resistant applied on both sides. Frameless bifacial modules are considered beneficial for reducing potential-induced degradation (PID) concerns.Bifacial solar is a rapidly growing technology which can improve electricity production by utilizing light irradiation from both sides of the panel.Bifacial solar panels have two production peaks one at the morning and evening compared to conventional which has only one production peak at noon.Many research institutes are increasing studies to improve functionalities of bifacial solar modules that can decrease the level of cost of electricity (LCOE).Feed in Tariff (FiT) is one of the major attractions of taking up renewable energy such as solar panels.The initiative essentially meant that electricity produced by solar panel system was paid by governments to help offset the cost of buying the system.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16957 The European Union initiated “Green Deal” program to reduce carbon emissions and harness residential potential to harvest solar energy.Various other initiatives of the government to improve the environment in rural areas and provide electricity for basic electronic gadgets are the factors that drive growth of the bifacial solar market trends.On the basis of cell type of bifacial solar, the market is segmented into heterojunction cell and passivated emitter rear cells. The Passivated emitter rear cell segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.On the basis of frame type, it is bifurcated into framed and frameless. Framed type bifacial solar was the leading segment in 2021.On the basis of end use, it is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Industrial end use segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.Rapid development of industrialization, modernization, and spread of information through internet led to development of the tourism industry, which fuels demand for bifacial solar.IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL BIFACIAL SOLAR MARKETEmergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global bifacial solar market during this period.This impact is mostly attributed to the significant disruptions in the raw material transportation, presence of low-labor, led to shutdown of many manufacturing industries led to decline of demand for bifacial solar during this period.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/4f1H0M1 The decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shut down of construction and tourism related industries have created a negative impact on the development of global bifacial solar market.Thus, the abovementioned factors are expected to have negative impact the global bifacial solar market growth during the pandemic period.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Airport Solar Power MarketSolar Generator MarketSolar Street Lighting MarketSolar Photovoltaic Glass MarketRooftop Solar PV MarketConcentrated Solar Power MarketSolar Panel MarketSolar Energy MarketSolar Lights MarketBifacial Solar MarketSolar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel MarketSolar Panel Recycling MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.