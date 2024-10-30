Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Set to Achieve a Valuation of US$ 25,788.7 Billion by 2031

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market was valued at $12,019 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,788.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in acceptance of multimodal transport system and surge in penetration of e-commerce tools across the globe will boost the growth of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market. Furthermore, breakthroughs in last-mile delivery mechanism in retail & e-commerce sector will boost the global market trends. Nevertheless, lack of control of logistics manufacturers on service delivery of logistics can impede the growth of the global market. However, increase in tech-driven warehousing & logistics services, surge in demand for refrigerated warehouses, and minimization of lead time owing to acceptance of multi-modal systems will open new growth opportunities for the global market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 424 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11526 Warehousing and distribution logistics market size is segmented basis of end use, business type, mode of operation, type and region. By end use, it is divided into healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, telecommunication, government and public utilities, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, trade and transportation and others. By business type, it is divided into warehouse, distribution, and value-added services. By mode of operation, it is segmented into storage, roadways distribution, seaways distribution, and others. By type, it is divided into solution, and services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.On basis of business type, the distribution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share . Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the distribution segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be attributed to escalating demand for procuring raw materials and handing them over to manufacturers for production. The report also includes other segments such as Warehouse and Value added services.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market/purchase-options In 2021, Asia-Pacific is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. and China dominated the warehousing and distribution logistics market in 2021. The booming e-commerce industry in these economies is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is also boosting the market growth.In terms of mode of operation, the storage segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to surging need for maximizing productivity and delivery reliability. However, the seaways distribution segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to increase in demand for cost-efficient transport facilities such as ships for the movement of bulk goods.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐆𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭, 𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒, 𝐂𝐉 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐃𝐁 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐖𝐇𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩, 𝐓𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐚𝐦 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐖𝐓 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭, 𝐘𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐘, 𝐊𝐞𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐊𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐞 + 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐥, 𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11526 The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market are increase in demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in e-commerce industry, increase in demand for refrigerated warehouses, and emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the logistics sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the freight forwarding services, which is expected to boost the warehousing and distribution logistics market.By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for one-third of the global warehousing and distribution logistics market share in 2021. In addition, the Asia-Pacific warehousing and distribution logistics market is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to constant government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region. The report also includes other regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11526 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By end use, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By business type, the distribution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics marketBy mode of operation, the seaways distribution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics marketBy type, the solution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Green Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-logistics-market-A84427 Energy Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-logistics-market-A07811 Retail Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-logistics-market-A13915

