Collagen Market to Reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2033, emerging at a CAGR of 9.5% and forecast 2024-2033

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Collagen Market by Source (Bovine, Marine, Chicken and Others), Type (Hydrolyzed collagen, Gelatin and Native Collagen), and Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global collagen market size was valued at $5.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2033.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe collagen market is primarily driven by several key factors. Increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to a growing demand for collagen supplements. The rising interest in functional food and natural ingredients is further fueling the market growth, as consumers are seeking products that offer both health benefits and effectiveness. The collagen market is primarily driven by several key factors. Increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to a growing demand for collagen supplements. The rising interest in functional food and natural ingredients is further fueling the market growth, as consumers are seeking products that offer both health benefits and effectiveness. Expanding applications of collagen in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics are contributing to market growth, as collagen is majorly used in wound healing products, anti-aging creams, and beauty supplements. Innovations in collagen types and formulations, such as hydrolyzed collagen and new delivery methods, are also enhancing market growth. Additionally, the market is supported by the rising availability of collagen products across various retail channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms, making these products more accessible to a broad consumer base. The hydrolyzed collagen segment is experiencing significant growth within the collagen market due to its superior bioavailability and ease of digestion. Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is broken down into smaller molecules that are more easily absorbed by the body. This form of collagen is popular for its effectiveness in improving skin elasticity, reducing joint pain, and supporting overall health. The segment growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for highly absorbable and effective collagen supplements.The marine collagen segment is also witnessing rise in demand due to its high bioavailability and purity. Marine collagen, derived from fish scales and skin, is known for its benefits in promoting skin health and reducing signs of aging. The segment is appealing to consumers seeking alternatives to bovine or porcine collagen, and its popularity is supported by the growing trend of using marine-based ingredients in beauty and wellness products.The cosmetics sector is the leading application segment in the collagen market, driven by increasing consumer demand for anti-aging and skin-rejuvenating products. Collagen is a critical ingredient in many skincare and beauty products due to its benefits in improving skin elasticity, reducing wrinkles, and enhancing overall skin health. The popularity of collagen-infused creams, serums, masks, and other beauty products reflects the growing interest in maintaining youthful and radiant skin.Procure Complete Report (255 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collagen-market/purchase-options Regional OutlookNorth America is experiencing robust growth in the collagen market, driven by increasing health awareness, a well-established retail infrastructure, and significant innovations in collagen products. The U.S., in particular, leads this growth, influenced by a large population of health-conscious consumers and a growing interest in functional foods and dietary supplements. The demand for collagen is further boosted by the popularity of beauty and anti-aging products, with consumers seeking high-quality, effective collagen solutions. The region benefits from a diverse range of distribution channels, including supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms, ensuring widespread availability of collagen products. Players: Collagen Solutions plc GELITA AG Rousselot Nitta Gelatin Inc. Bovogen Biologicals Vital Proteins Eli Lilly and Company Tessenderlo Group Allergan Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the collagen market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and maintain competitive positions across different regions. The report highlights their business performance, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives to offer insights into the competitive landscape of the market. Recent Developments In 2023, Collagen Solutions plc announced a strategic partnership with a leading pharmaceutical company to develop advanced collagen-based products for wound care and tissue regeneration. In 2022, Vital Proteins launched a new line of organic collagen powders designed to meet the growing consumer demand for clean-label and sustainably sourced products. Trending Reports: About Us: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

