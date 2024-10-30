MACAU, October 30 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau - Christmas airmail - latest dates of posting 2024 Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau 2024-10-30 11:00 The Youtube video is unavailable The latest dates of posting for Christmas airmail is listed in post offices and on CTT website. The public are advised to post the mail item as early as possible. https://www.ctt.gov.mo/MacauPost/Contents/News.aspx?pm=3968&lang=en-us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.