Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau - Christmas airmail - latest dates of posting 2024

MACAU, October 30 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau - Christmas airmail - latest dates of posting 2024

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau

2024-10-30 11:00

The latest dates of posting for Christmas airmail is listed in post offices and on CTT website. The public are advised to post the mail item as early as possible.

https://www.ctt.gov.mo/MacauPost/Contents/News.aspx?pm=3968&lang=en-us

