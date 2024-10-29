Six Charged in Scheme to Defraud the Federal Government

Six defendants have been charged for their roles in schemes to rig bids, defraud the government and pay bribes and kickbacks in connection with the sale of IT products and services to federal government purchasers, which resulted in overcharges of millions of dollars to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense (DoD).

On Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, a federal grand jury in Baltimore returned indictments against two defendants. Four other defendants were also charged. These are the first charges in the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into IT manufacturers, distributors and resellers who sell products and services to government purchasers, including to the intelligence community.

“Antitrust crimes can undermine competition for products and services that are vital to our national security,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “When fraudsters siphon taxpayer funds, the Antitrust Division and its Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) partners across the government will hold accountable those who collude to subvert competition, line their pockets with federal procurement dollars and compromise the integrity of our intelligence community programs.”

“This office and our partners will use all available resources to hold accountable those who would undermine and distort the government’s procurement of goods and services, especially those related to our cybersecurity infrastructure,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland.

“This investigation demonstrates the vital need to protect the DoD procurement process, particularly within the Intelligence Community,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dillard of the DoD Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Mid-Atlantic Field Office. “The Defense Criminal Investigative Service is committed to identifying fraudsters who abuse public trust and enrich themselves through criminal schemes.”

“There is no place for fraudsters and crooks scheming to manipulate the government bidding process for personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “The FBI remains steadfastly committed to identifying, investigating and bringing to justice those conspiring to enrich themselves by cheating taxpayers.”

“Investigating complex fraud schemes is a top priority of ours,” said National Security Agency Acting Inspector General Kevin Gerrity. “I commend our team, our law enforcement partners and the Justice Department for their work protecting the integrity of federal contracting.”

“Each part of the government must do its part to detect and prosecute instances of waste, fraud and abuse, and CIA’s Office of Inspector General was pleased to join its law enforcement partners in investigating this egregious case,” said CIA Inspector General Robin C. Ashton.

United States v. Victor Marquez

Victor M. Marquez, a Maryland resident and owner of two IT companies with significant government contracts, was charged in a four-count indictment with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and major fraud against the United States for rigging bids and inflating the amount of money obtained from valuable IT contracts.

Antwann C.K. Rawls, an employee of one of Marquez’s companies, and Scott A. Reefe, an IT sales executive, have been charged for their respective roles in the conspiracy.

As alleged in the indictment, Marquez, Rawls, Reefe and their co-conspirators used their positions of trust to learn sensitive, confidential procurement information, including procurement budgets for large U.S. government IT contracts. The co-conspirators used that inside information to craft bids at artificially determined, non-competitive and non-independent prices, ensuring Marquez’s company would win the procurement.

According to court documents, the co-conspirators shared their bids in advance of submitting them to the government, with one co-conspirator emailing that he would submit a “high price third bid.” Marquez and his co-conspirators submitted their collusive bids despite knowing the government sought independent, competitive bids for the valuable contracts, and despite Marquez’s certification of independent bidding.

If convicted, Marquez faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison for each conspiracy and wire fraud count and 10 years in prison for the major fraud charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States v. Breal L. Madison Jr.

Breal L. Madison Jr., a Maryland resident, was charged in a 13-count indictment with conspiracy, bribery of a public official, mail fraud and money laundering for orchestrating a years-long scheme to defraud his employer and the United States out of over $7 million in connection with the sale of IT products to various government agencies.

Brandon Scott Glisson, an IT contractor providing IT services to the U.S. government, and Glisson’s supervisor, Lawrence A. Eady, a former senior government employee, have also been charged for their respective roles in the scheme.

According to court documents, through multiple misrepresentations, Madison and his co-conspirators conspired to steal money from Madison’s employer and government agencies, illegally siphoning over $9 million in stolen proceeds to Madison’s shell company, Trident Technology Solutions, and another shell company. They used the money to purchase luxury items and to pay approximately $630,000 in bribes to Eady in exchange for Eady’s ensuring the purchase of additional products sold by Madison.

Madison used his ill-gotten gains to buy a Vanquish VQ58 yacht, 2020 Lamborghini Huracan and multiple other vehicles, all of which the United States seeks to forfeit in the indictment.

If convicted, Madison faces maximum penalties of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, 15 years in prison for each bribery count, 20 years in prison for each mail fraud count and 10 years for each money laundering count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The DCIS, the FBI Baltimore Field Office, CIA Office of Inspector General and NSA Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Acting Assistant Chief Michael Sawers and Trial Attorneys Zachary Trotter and Elizabeth French of the Antitrust Division’s Washington Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Sean M. Delaney and Darren Gardner for the District of Maryland are prosecuting the case.

Anyone with information about this investigation or other procurement fraud schemes should notify the PCSF at www.justice.gov/atr/webform/pcsf-citizen-complaint. The Justice Department created the PCSF in November 2019. It is a joint law enforcement effort to combat antitrust crimes and related fraudulent schemes that impact government procurement, grant and program funding at all levels of government — federal, state and local. For more information, visit www.justice.gov/procurement-collusion-strike-force.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

