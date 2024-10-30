PHILIPPINES, October 30 - Press Release

October 29, 2024 REVILLA PROPOSES TO STRENGTHEN PH's CLIMATE RESILIENCY PROGRAMS Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has proposed intensifying government programs to make the country more climate-adaptive and climate-resilient. This comes in the wake of Typhoon Kristine, which claimed the lives of over 120 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and properties. During his visit to residents affected by flooding in San Pedro and Calamba, Laguna, Revilla suggested integrating climate change mitigation and environmental protection into the school curriculum. This initiative aims to provide young people with adequate knowledge on how to care for the environment and prevent disasters caused by climate change. "Climate change mitigation and environmental protection concepts should be incorporated into the curricula of schools and should be actively practiced both in home and in the community," Revilla said. The veteran lawmaker also provided assistance to his fellow citizens who were victims of the recent typhoon. Among those who benefited were individuals who lost or suffered damage to their homes due to Typhoon Kristine, lost property, or lost loved ones. "Mayroong mga nawalan ng tirahan, may mga nalimas ang kagamitan dahil sa baha, may pumutok na poste ng kuryente, at yung iba ay nawalan pa ng mahal sa buhay," the solon added.

