MPD Investigating Northwest Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in a carjacking in Northwest.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, at approximately 10:06 p.m., the victim was standing at the red light with his moped in the 1000 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, when he was approached by suspects who pushed him to the ground. The suspects then took the victims moped and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/hb6jYIRW0Bw

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24167842

###