MPD Searching for Armed Robbery Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in an armed robbery (gun) in Southeast.



On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims, took property from one of the victims, and fled the scene in the vehicle.



The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24166713