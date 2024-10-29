MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery in Southeast.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, at approximately 8:08 p.m., the victim was delivering food in the 1800 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The suspects pointed their handguns at the victim and demanded the victim surrender his property. The suspects fled the scene on bicycles.

During the investigation, a description of the suspects was shared with Seventh District officers. Officers searching the immediate area located one of the suspects and made an arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 19-year-old Tequan Hewitt of Southeast, DC was charged with Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24167804

###