GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10th World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo ( WBE 2025 Date: August 8th-10th, 2025Venue: Area of China Import and Export Fair Complex, GuangzhouAddress: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, ChinaWebsite: http://en.battery-expo.com/ Review of WBE 2024Held from August 8th to 10th in Guangzhou, WBE 2024 spanned 100,000 sq.m, and featured 1,205 exhibiting companies from 14 countries (Including 476 cells, packs & energy storage exhibitors), hosting notable names like BYD, EVE, Great Power, GOTION HIGH-TECH, Tianneng, Pisen, EAST Group, Ganfeng Lithium, HiNa Battery, Transimage Sodium-lon Battery, Roofer Group, Super Flower, Dejin New Energy, Joysun Energy, Haidi Energy, Horizontal Na Energy, LongTTech, Highstar, Horizon New Energy, Huamingsheng Tech, Han's SLE, HONBRO, AirTAC, etc.The event drew in 175,492 professional visits, representing a 27.63% growth compared to last year, including 10,586 overseas visits from over 150 countries and regions.Preview of WBE 2025WBE 2025 is set to take

