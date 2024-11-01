Stone Monkey Publishing Announces Book Release of the Second Edition of 'Ancient Wisdom Modern Love' by Cassindy Chao

Cover of New Book Ancient Wisdom ModernLove Matchmaker Cassindy Author Headshot Stone Monkey Publishing

Chinese Wisdom For Dating Success: An expanded edition packed with ancient Chinese wisdom, family stories, and recipes for the modern dating world.

So excited to launch my 2nd edition Amazon bestseller with Stone Monkey Publishing - sharing my own AAPI stories.” — Cassindy Chao

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Monkey Publishing is proud to announce the release of the second edition of Ancient Wisdom Modern Love: Chinese Wisdom for Dating Success by matchmaker Cassindy Chao. This expanded hardcover edition features family photos, treasured childhood recipes, and updated insights into using ancient Chinese “Chengyu” phrases for humor and guidance on relationship strategies tailored for today’s singles.In this unique guide, Chao shares the philosophies from her own parents with modern dating principles. Readers will discover personal anecdotes from her journey as a Wellesley College educated, former Goldman Sachs investment banker to raising a family of three thriving adults with her husband. She shares insights into family traditions and even recipes from her celebrated matchmaker dinners. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or simply interested in integrating cultural wisdom into your life, Ancient Wisdom Modern Love offers perspective on love and relationships.About the AuthorCassindy Chao is a celebrated matchmaker, entrepreneur, and author, with a passion for integrating traditional Chinese philosophies with contemporary dating advice. Recognized as one of the top matchmakers for Asian and educated professionals, she’s been featured in major media outlets and is a lively public speaker. She’s the creator of a unique matchmaking business that focuses on family values, cultural compatibility, and personal growth. This is the second edition of her Amazon bestseller. Cassindy is a recognized and beloved public speaker and lively event host - speaking at venues such as the Harvard Club of New York, Chief, Museum of Chinese Americans, and more.Details on the EditionThis hardcover edition of Ancient Wisdom Modern Love includes additional pages of content, full-color family photos, beloved recipes, and a foreword by Dr. Karen Shih, Assistant Dean at Wellesley College. The book will be available on Amazon and in select independent bookstores starting November 1, 2024.Praise for Ancient Wisdom Modern Love“Cassindy’s unique blend of personal stories and cultural wisdom makes Ancient Wisdom Modern Love a must-read for anyone serious about love and relationships.” – ReaderCall to ActionTo pre-order your copy, visit www.cassindysbook.com . Cassindy Chao will also be hosting a virtual book launch event in December 2024—details can be found on our website. To learn about her bespoke matchmaking services visit her website - www.awmlove.com Media Contact InformationFor media inquiries, please contact:Name: Diana ChoiEmail: team@stonemonkeypublishing.comPhone: (857) 292-2596About Stone Monkey PublishingStone Monkey Publishing is an independent press dedicated to amplifying AAPI voices and authors across various genres. Our mission is to share diverse stories that challenge, inspire, and reflect the depth of Asian American experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.