ORTHOFIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Orthofix Medical Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Orthofix on August 21, 2024 with a Class Period from October 11, 2022 to September 12, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Orthofix have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Orthofix failed to disclose that certain members of its membership team engaged in repeated instances of offensive and inappropriate conduct. The Company’s failure to inform investors of the truth became apparent on September 12, 2023, when its Board of Directors decided to terminate the offending members of the management team. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Orthofix, investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Orthofix, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.