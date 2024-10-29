SA’s Feral Deer Eradication Program is delivering for farmers and the environment

The South Australian Feral Deer Eradication Program has achieved a significant milestone with more than 20,000 deer now removed from across the state.

Feral deer are regarded as one of Australia’s worst pest animals in both rural and peri-urban areas and removing them significantly improves outcomes for primary producers and the natural environment.

When the 10-year statewide eradication program commenced in May 2022 there was an estimated 40,000 feral deer.

The cost to South Australian primary producers is an estimated $36 million in annual productivity losses. In addition to primary industry costs, feral deer negatively impact the environment and public safety.

The removal of 20,000 feral deer is the equivalent of removing more than 30,000 sheep in grazing pressure from the state’s pastures, crops, and native vegetation.

In regions where a high number of deer have been removed, particularly parts of the Fleurieu Peninsula and the Limestone Coast, producers are already increasing their stocking rates, seeing an increase in crop yields, and being subjected to less trespass by illegal poachers.

Landholders and managers with native vegetation are also reporting benefits to biodiversity, with less feral deer present to trash and trample native vegetation.

Without the South Australian Feral Deer Eradication Program, modelling predicted the annual economic impact of feral deer would increase to $242 million in losses each year by 2032 and continue to rise thereafter.

The South Australian Feral Deer Eradication Program is a statewide partnership between the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, Landscape SA Boards, the Department for Environment and Water, SA Water, Forestry SA and Livestock SA.

The program is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian Governments, SA Landscape Boards and the livestock industry.



Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Eradicating feral deer is a priority for the South Australian Government particularly in areas where feral deer densities and impacts are greatest such as the Limestone Coast, Northern and Yorke and Hills and Fleurieu regions.

It is why the State Government has invested more than $2 million over a four-year period towards the SA Feral Deer Eradication Program.

At the commencement of the Program, with only 40,000 feral deer South Australia was fortunate to have a relatively small population, compared to in eastern states where there are now 1 – 2 million feral deer. This meant that eradication was still feasible.

The success achieved to date illustrates the importance of dealing with this pest now. Our program is also already leading to strong interstate interest in how we are tackling Australia’s growing feral deer problem.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The success of the South Australian Feral Deer Eradication Program in its first two-and-a-half years of operation is truly impressive.

The eradication of feral deer is vitally important to ensure South Australia’s $18.5 billion primary industries and agribusiness sector, which supports 78,000 jobs across the state, continues to thrive.

The program’s sustained and co-ordinated culling efforts provide our best chance of achieving eradication of feral deer and protecting our state’s environment and primary production sector from this destructive pest.

While there is still a long way to go in South Australia before eradication is achieved, with the broad support the program receives from producers and land managers, I am confident that we are on track to eradicate feral deer by 2032.

Attributable to Limestone Coast cattle producer, Ben Brinkworth, Willoway Farming

Feral deer are just big rabbits, and they do more damage.

Since the eradication program started, we are able grow more pasture, and in good conditions can probably run an extra 500 head of cattle.

Attributable to Southern Fleurieu Native Vegetation Heritage Agreement landholder, Simon Bonig

Since the introduction of the deer eradication program in our area we are already witnessing a reduction in the number of deer on the property.

This has resulted in the regrowth of plant species in our area with native orchids, grasses, bush foods, and various tree species now flourishing.