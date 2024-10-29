Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Leakey

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Leakey, and Visit Leakey will co-host an in-person and virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, November 4 in Leaky.



“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Leakey, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”



TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.



Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Leakey workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Leakey will join more than 65 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.



Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in-person or online.



Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Leakey

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM



Real County Community Initiative

547 US Hwy 83, Suite C

Leakey, TX 78873



To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_Leakey

Meeting ID: 256 851 806 927

Passcode: 8iidN7



For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/1548357799385629



Questions may be directed to: Tim McLaughlin, 512-222-3695, tim.e.mclaughlin@gmail.com, tim@livinlocal.events



Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities