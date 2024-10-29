Governor Abbott Congratulates Rockwall As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Rockwall on being designated as the fifth Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Rockwall’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.



“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Rockwall and Visit Rockwall on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”



“Rockwall’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community highlights its important role in driving tourism across the region,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “As a city that seamlessly combines lakeside fun with shopping, dining, and entertainment, Rockwall offers visitors an ideal North Texas getaway. We’re proud to celebrate the city’s ongoing contributions to the state’s tourism industry and its bright future as a destination."



“I am thrilled to congratulate the City of Rockwall on becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Bob Hall. “This recognition is a testament to Rockwall’s dedication to fostering tourism, while highlighting the vibrant culture and natural beauty that make our region such a unique destination. Tourism not only brings visitors from around the world to enjoy all that Rockwall has to offer, but it also strengthens our local economy and supports job creation. I applaud Visit Rockwall for their leadership and commitment to positioning our community as a key player in Texas’ tourism industry.”



“We are honored to be the fifth city in Texas to receive the Tourist Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Rockwall Mayor Trace Johannesen. “This achievement will significantly boost our efforts to promote Rockwall as a top leisure destination, while also strengthening partnerships with our local community. It highlights the vital role tourism plays in economic growth and job creation. We’re excited to continue creating a welcoming environment for visitors and residents alike and look forward to the positive impact on our city's future.”



“We are thrilled to announce that Rockwall has been recognized as the fifth city in Texas to earn the prestigious designation of a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Shane Hollas. “This recognition reflects our commitment to welcoming visitors and providing an exceptional experience through our vibrant local businesses, scenic attractions, and engaging community events. Rockwall is proud to offer a warm and inviting atmosphere for tourists, and we look forward to continuing to showcase the charm and hospitality that make our city a destination for all.”



The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas



The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.

