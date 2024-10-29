Day Two at The Hospitality Show Delivers Game-Changing Insights, Hands-On Experiences, and Unmatched Networking for Hotel Owners and Operators

Photos are available for download here. (Credit Questex)

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show (The Show), produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) , continued today for a second day of programming for hotel owners and operators at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Show also celebrated the grand opening of its expo floor, which featured over 400 of the industry’s top vendors offering solutions to drive innovation and profitability, interactive showcases, and dedicated breakout sessions.

The main stage opened with three sessions designed to provide insights into growth through development, technology, and commercial strategies. The first session, “River Walk & Beyond: Development Insights from IHG,” was led by Mario Bass, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Visit San Antonio, in conversation with Leanne Harwood, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts. Together, they explored how cultural alignment can enhance the guest experience and attract high-value visitors.

Next, an insightful session on artificial intelligence, “AI Unlocked: Innovating the Future of Travel,” tackled AI’s transformative potential in hospitality. Experts Matt Schwartz, CTO, Sage Hospitality Group; Liselotte de Maar, Managing Director, Accenture; and Jeff Thoman, Senior RVP of Hospitality, Salesforce, shared how hotels can leverage AI to drive guest engagement and operational efficiency.

Turning to commercial strategy, Kevin Carey, Interim President & CEO, AHLA, hosted a compelling discussion, “Collaborative Perspectives: Redefining Commercial Strategy,” with industry leaders Doreen Burse, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, United Airlines; Kristie Goshow, Chief Commercial Officer, KSL Resorts; and Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Together, they addressed strategies for revenue optimization, innovation, and overcoming market challenges, offering practical takeaways for competing in an evolving travel landscape.

Before the expo floor opened to attendees, key members of The Show’s advisory board, along with representatives from AHLA, Questex, and Visit San Antonio, celebrated with a red-carpet ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Kevin Carey and Alexi Khajavi, President, Questex Hospitality, Travel, & Wellness. Attendees then explored activations like the Outdoor Hospitality Showcase, ESG Pavilion, and the In-Room Entertainment Zone, sponsored by DIRECTV® HOSPITALITY, along with three stages featuring content focused on actionable solutions. For the first time, attendees also had access to the Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, where over 60 food and beverage innovators showcased products designed to enhance guest experiences and drive profitability.

“The Hospitality Show 2023 set the mark for delivering compelling content and actionable insights from the industry’s top influencers and executive decision makers, but this year’s event is providing even greater value for owners, operators, brands, sponsors, and exhibitors,” said Kevin Carey, Interim President & CEO, AHLA. “It’s a pleasure to be here in San Antonio learning, networking, and making deals with the hospitality industry’s best and brightest.”

Today’s program highlight was a keynote presentation from Scott Greenberg, franchise expert and author, who shared game-changing strategies for optimizing franchise operations. This was followed by a fireside chat with Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who shared his perspective on industry leadership and growth.

The day concluded with the vibrant River Walk Block Party, where attendees enjoyed three networking parties at iconic venues along the San Antonio River Walk: Howl at the Moon, sponsored by Procell; Hard Rock Cafe, sponsored by Hotel Management; and Merkaba, sponsored by CLEAR.

The Show will conclude tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 30, with another full day of insightful conference sessions and expo floor exploration.

To learn more, visit thehospitalityshow.com and follow The Show on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 takes place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com .

Media Contacts:

Pete Kasperowicz

American Hotel & Lodging Association

202-289-3155

pkasperowicz@ahla.com

Alexandra Aldridge

Questex

212.895.8284

aaldridge@questex.com

Kirvin Doak Communications

The Hospitality Show

THSPR@kirvindoak.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f51d9a2d-39b7-4b85-8429-c37666d7252d

Day Two at The Hospitality Show Delivers Game-Changing Insights, Hands-On Experiences, and Unmatched Networking for Hotel Owners and Operators Day Two at The Hospitality Show Delivers Game-Changing Insights, Hands-On Experiences, and Unmatched Networking for Hotel Owners and Operators

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.