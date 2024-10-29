FTI Consulting Strengthens Forensic and Litigation Consulting Segment in Sydney with Two Senior Hires

SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Natalie Faulkner as a Senior Managing Director and Sam Scerri as a Managing Director in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Sydney, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in Australia.

Ms. Faulkner joins the Risk & Investigations practice with more than 25 years of experience in forensic accounting, with a particular focus on the financial services sector. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will help clients with consumer remediation, fraud and scam prevention and detection, corruption and regulatory matters, accounting anomaly investigations and litigation support.

“Our clients around the region are experiencing a highly regulated environment and pressure from government agencies to improve risk and governance strategies across their businesses,” said Dawna Wright, Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia. “Natalie has her finger on the pulse of this dynamic regulatory landscape and has the specialised expertise needed to deliver outcomes on complex client issues and incidents that typically involve large data sets.”

Ms. Faulkner is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner and has led engagements involving investigations, fraud detection and prevention and forensic contract review, and has served as an expert witness in civil and criminal matters. She has advised clients in the public and private sector across several industries, including financial services, government, telecommunications, mining, construction and retail.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Faulkner was a Partner at KPMG Australia, leading the Global Fraud & Scam Risk group. Both she and Mr. Scerri have worked on matters involving major regulatory authorities in Australia, including the Australian Taxation Office, Securities and Investments Commission and Prudential Regulation Authority.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Faulkner said, “Regulatory focus is driving an uplift in controls, market integrity and customer outcomes and experience. Businesses need to be able to attest to compliance and identify and address non-compliance through investigation, remediation and resolution in a timely manner. I look forward to joining the experts at FTI Consulting as we apply our global teams’ deep industry knowledge and experience to support clients through these challenges with limited business-as-usual disruption.”

Mr. Scerri, who brings over 15 years of experience in consulting, strategy and banking across various sectors, will lead FTI Consulting’s Data & Analytics practice in Australia. He will focus on providing clients with data-driven solutions using advanced technologies to support digital transformation, risk management, regulatory compliance, investigations and disputes.

With a strong background in banking, Mr. Scerri has specifically dedicated himself to advising financial services, defence, aerospace and mining industries. He has worked on capital optimisation, operational risk and financial restructuring, and has developed AI-driven solutions for sectors facing complex risk and regulatory challenges. Additionally, Mr. Scerri has led several digital transformation initiatives with a strong focus on business disruption and innovation. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Scerri was a director in the Data & AI Risk Solutions group at KPMG Australia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

