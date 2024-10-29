Idaho Fish and Game collects dead pigeons from American Falls building for disease testing

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game was contacted late afternoon on Friday, Oct. 25, regarding a multitude of pigeons that were dying or already dead in and around a large unoccupied building in American Falls.

A Fish and Game conservation officer responded to the scene to discover over 200 birds that were dead or having difficulty walking and flying. Several dead birds were collected and then submitted for disease testing on Monday, Oct. 28.

Without the test results, it is not known what is impacting this group of birds or if it is contagious to other birds or animals.

In the meantime, people shouldn't handle dead or dying birds, nor should they allow pets to have direct contact with dead wild birds.

If people do wish to remove a dead bird from their yard, they should follow this general guidance provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare:

As a reminder, dead wild birds may carry germs that are harmful to other birds and humans.



Members of the public should avoid having direct contact with the dead body or body fluids of dead wild birds.



People should wear disposable waterproof gloves and a mask when picking up dead birds. A disposable apron or coveralls might be needed.



Dead birds should be placed in a thick plastic bag and the bag sealed with duct tape. The bag with the dead bird should be placed into a second thick plastic bag along with disposable gloves, mask, and apron or coveralls.



The outside of the second bag should be sprayed with disinfectant before being placed in a garbage bin.

As soon as the test results are available, Idaho Fish and Game will notify the City of American Falls, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the public.