Juana Martín Celebrates 25 Years of Fashion with an Exclusive Retrospective Runway and New Capsule Collection in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned designer Juana Martín is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry with an exclusive runway show on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Gardens of the Residence of the Consul General of Spain in Miami. This event marks a significant milestone for the brand founded in 1999 by a young woman who revolutionized fashion in Spain and achieved international success.In this 25th-anniversary celebration, Juana Martín will present a retrospective of her most iconic collections, spanning bridal, swimwear, flamenco, accessories, and her latest ventures into Haute Couture. The runway will also preview the new ready-to-wear season and an exclusive semi-couture capsule collection, available only in Miami during the event and the days following.The evening will be more than a celebration of fashion; it will honor Andalusian culture with flamenco music and traditional regional cuisine. Numerous flamenco artists, in Miami for the Latin Grammys, will join in celebrating a woman who has broken barriers and stereotypes as both a woman and a gypsy. Over these 25 years, Juana Martín has become a symbol of female leadership and self-determination.“This event is a tribute to everyone who has believed in our brand over the years,” commented the designer. “Our runway will showcase a confident woman, with high aspirations and a determination to go far. These are the women who wear Juana Martín.”In conjunction with this anniversary, the brand will also launch its own TV channel in partnership with Interactvty, making it the only fashion house to have its own platform.It will be a very special night and a tribute to all the people who have supported the brand throughout its journey. Sponsors include Málaga Moda, Estrella Galicia, Guiribitey, and Infrico, with key collaborators such as AirEuropa, COVAP (ALTA EXPRESIÓN), Events by Bea, Instituto Marangoni (Miami), 100% Maqueda, and Icon.About Juana Martín:In 2003, Juana became one of the featured personalities in the book 50 Gypsy Women in Spanish Society. In 2005, she debuted on the Cibeles runway, becoming the first Andalusian and Gypsy woman to participate in this show, where she showcased her collections until 2017.Since 2014, Juana Martín has been a member of ACME, the Association of Fashion Designers of Spain. That same year, she debuted at Barcelona Bridal Week. Since then, she has continued to grow both personally and professionally. In 2018, Juana took a major step by showcasing her ready-to-wear collection, “Camarón 30 Years After,” in Paris, where she paid tribute to Camarón.In 2020, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) invited her to present her first collection on the Haute Couture Calendar in Paris, recognizing her intricate and refined designs as couture-level creations. Since then, Juana Martín has participated in every edition.At the same time, the designer has showcased her resort collections. Her latest show, Madame Ole, took place in March 2024 in Málaga, honoring Brigitte Bardot’s visit to Spain. Following her debut as an “Invited” designer in Paris Haute Couture, Juana Martín is focused on preserving the brand’s prestige and expanding its international reach.

