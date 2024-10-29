Corner Office Consultants Inc. Releases 2024/25 Workday Compensation & Market Guide in the U.S. and Canada

Corner Office Consultants - Workday Recruiting and Staffing

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corner Office Consultants Inc. has published the 2024/25 Workday Compensation & Market Guide, offering the only in-depth compensation analysis exclusively focused on the Workday ecosystem for the U.S. and Canada.Now in its fourth edition, the guide brings together insights from over 1,200 participants and Corner Office’s extensive placement data, providing a valuable resource for navigating an evolving Workday ecosystem.This year’s guide sheds light on shifting trends in hiring, work-life balance, and compensation. The report reveals an average salary increase of 10% for permanent employees over the past year and a 67% preference for fully remote work arrangements, emphasizing flexible work environments.The guide also highlights the impact of emerging technologies, with 73% of professionals affirming that Workday certifications increase their value, and strong interest in AI's role in boosting efficiency across the ecosystem.“Our 2024/25 report reflects a transforming job market in which Workday professionals actively seek roles that balance flexibility with growth potential,” said Carla Corley, Managing Partner at Corner Office Consultants. “As the only independent publication of its kind in the Workday ecosystem, we’re thrilled to support Workday customers, partners and professionals with data that strengthens hiring strategies and promotes transparency in salary expectations.”Additional insights from the guide reveal:* Rising Compensation Rates: With base salary increases of 10% across roles, the guide provides detailed compensation data by role, region, and tenure, enabling informed salary benchmarking for employers and candidates.* Employee Retention Trends: Findings indicate that while counteroffers and salary increases are key retention strategies, only 32% of employees are satisfied with counteroffers, signaling an ongoing movement within the ecosystem.* Contractor Insights: Nearly 23% of contractors transitioned from permanent roles in the past year, and contractors reported high satisfaction with work-life balance, highlighting a strong preference for project flexibility.To access the full report and explore industry-leading insights, please visit cornerofficeconsultants.com About Corner Office ConsultantsFounded in 2002, Corner Office Consultants is a certified women-owned boutique firm specializing in Workday staffing and recruiting. With a mission to redefine traditional recruitment, Corner Office Consultants combines over 22 years of recruiting and process transformation expertise, offering services designed to support Workday careers and hiring needs across permanent and contract placements. The firm’s proprietary 7C Transformation Framework and a high-touch approach have resulted in a 96% candidate retention rate. At Corner Office Consultants, the focus is on delivering personalized, innovative solutions that empower Workday professionals and clients to succeed.

