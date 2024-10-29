Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Saskatchewan
CANADA, October 29 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Saskatchewan:
“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on their re-election.
“I look forward to continue working with Premier Moe to deliver on priorities for the people of Saskatchewan and all Canadians. Our shared work will include growing the economy, building more homes, improving health care, expanding affordable child care, cutting emissions, and creating good middle-class jobs.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.