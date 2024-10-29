Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase in Westshore Community in Cumming, Georgia

Only nine townhomes remain available for sale, including model home

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at the company’s highly sought-after Toll Brothers at Westshore community in Cumming, Georgia. Only nine quick move-in homes remain available for sale in the community, including the professionally designed Oakridge model townhome with a loft. Toll Brothers at Westshore is located at 1248 Windmill Parkway in Cumming.

Toll Brothers at Westshore offers exquisite home designs, spacious floor plans, and luxurious amenities. Quick move-in homes by Toll Brothers are already under construction with Designer Appointed Features that have been hand-selected by a professional Design Consultant. Toll Brothers quick move-in homes at its Westshore community are available for delivery in December 2024 and early 2025, with pricing starting at $639,525.

The community’s Oakridge model home showcases Toll Brothers’ signature craftsmanship, custom designer finishes, and upgraded flooring and cabinetry. The spacious kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel appliances by KitchenAid, and quartz countertops. In the primary suite, a spa-inspired bath includes a free-standing tub and dual vanity. The home offers seamless indoor/outdoor living with a great room and casual dining area that open to the walk-out patio. The model home is priced at $728,995.





“Westshore is a truly special community, and we’re thrilled to offer home buyers the last chance to purchase a new home in this community, including our stunning model home designed with top-tier finishes and incredible attention to detail,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “We invite home buyers to tour the final quick move-in homes available at the community. Buyers have a unique opportunity to step inside these homes and experience the floor plan, home site, and views first-hand, while also enjoying the luxury of having a new home professionally designed from the ground up by the same award-winning designers who bring our stunning model homes to life.”

The community’s prime location provides convenient access to local dining, shopping, and top-rated schools in the area, making it an ideal choice for families, professionals, and retirees seeking a luxurious lifestyle close to nature. Toll Brothers at Westshore is located just minutes from Lake Lanier and the north Georgia mountains with options for recreational activities and scenic views.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Westshore, visit TollBrothers.com/GA or call 888-686-5542.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee7b953-fe4c-42bd-8cf2-d2fdc176b4e4

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers at Westshore Toll Brothers at Westshore announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home in the community, including the stunning Oakridge model home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.