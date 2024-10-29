DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Small Business Regulatory Review Board Elects 2024-2025 Officers

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

SMALL BUSINESS REGULATORY REVIEW BOARD

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

DORI PALCOVICH

SBRRB ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 29, 2024

SMALL BUSINESS REGULATORY REVIEW BOARD ELECTS 2024-2025 OFFICERS

HONOLULU – The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) has announced its officers for fiscal year 2024 to 2025.

Jonathan Shick, chair (O‘ahu) – Mr. Shick works for Pono Consulting Group LLC, has been a member for five years and was previously the SBRRB’s second vice chair.

Mary Albitz, vice chair (Maui) – Ms. Albitz is the owner of Island Art Party, a paint and sip studio located in Kīhei. She has been a member since 2018, most recently as chair of the SBRRB.

Sanford Morioka, second vice-chair (O‘ahu) – Mr. Morioka is president of Edward Enterprises, Inc. and has been a member since 2022.

Other board members are Robert Cundiff (O‘ahu), Mark Ritchie (DBEDT Ex Officio), Garth Yamanaka (Hawai‘i), James (Kimo) Lee (Hawai‘i) and Tessa Gomes (O‘ahu), as well as recent Governor Josh Green, M.D. appointees Nikki Ige (Kauaʻi) and Jennifer Salisbury (Maui).

“Mahalo to the SBRRB members for their dedication and commitment to improving Hawai‘i’s small business landscape,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “These collaborative efforts encourage and support the vitality of small businesses in Hawai‘i.”

“The SBRRB oversees rules and regulations for Hawai‘i small businesses promulgated by both state and county agencies,” said SBRRB Administrator Dori Palcovich. “Navigating government agencies at various levels – federal, state, county and city is very difficult for our small businesses. However, in my 23 years as its administrator, I fully believe that the SBRRB is very committed to improving the regulatory climate in the state for the benefit of small businesses.”

The SBRRB meets monthly both in-person and by electronic means. We encourage those small businesses that may have specific regulatory concerns with Hawai‘i Administrative Rules to learn more about the monthly meetings at sbrrb.hawaii.gov.

About Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB)

The SBRRB was established on July 1, 1998 with the passage of the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Act. The responsibilities of the SBRRB include:

1) Commentary on small business impact statements to the rule-drafting agencies.

2) Identification and commentary on business impact of existing administrative rules.

3) Recommendations to the Governor’s Office, state agencies or legislature, on any proposed new or amended administrative rules or changes in legislation.

4) Recommendations to the mayors or county councils regarding county rules; and

5) Review of small business petitions and complaints on business impact.

The SBRRB comprises 10 volunteer members who are current or former owners or officers of businesses from across the state, as well as the director of DBEDT or the director’s designated representative, who serves as an “ex officio” member. Three members are appointed by the Senate President, three members by the Speaker of the House, two members by the SBRRB, and two are appointed by the Governor.

Further, the appointments reflect a representation of a variety of businesses in the state with no more than two members from the same type of business and at least one representative from each county.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)



DBEDT is Hawai‘i’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawai‘i economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawai‘i’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation sector job growth.

# # #

