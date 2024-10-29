Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,486 in the last 365 days.

Landstar System Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $1.214B and Earnings Per Share of $1.41

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) today reported basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.41 in the 2024 third quarter on revenue of $1.214 billion. “Consistent with the first half of 2024, the freight environment during the third quarter remained challenging. The Landstar team of independent business owners and employees continued to perform admirably given this backdrop,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Lonegro. “I was encouraged that Landstar achieved a 3.2% sequential increase in truck revenue per load compared to the 2024 second quarter, outperforming typical seasonality. This result was driven by a strong month-over-month truck revenue per load increase in July, but tapered off as we moved through August and September, in part due to tougher prior month comparisons. Regardless of the freight environment, the thousands of Landstar BCOs, agents and employees in our network continue to strive each day to improve our safety performance and deliver great service to our customers.”

Landstar continues to return capital to stockholders through the Company’s stock purchase program and dividends. During the 2024 third quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 121,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $22.4 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to an additional 2,563,081 shares of the Company’s common stock under its longstanding share purchase program. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on December 10, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2024.

  3Q 2024        3Q 2023  
Revenue $ 1,213,867   $ 1,289,345  
Gross profit $ 112,693   $ 128,079  
Variable contribution $ 171,359   $ 187,358  
Operating income $ 63,116   $ 80,348  
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.41   $ 1.71  


(1) Dollars above in thousands, except per share amounts
(2) Please refer to the Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution included below
 

Total revenue was $1,214 million in the 2024 third quarter, compared to $1,289 million in the 2023 third quarter. Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2024 third quarter was $1,091 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,174 million, or 91% of revenue, in the 2023 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2024 third quarter was $604 million, compared to $666 million in the 2023 third quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2024 third quarter was $370 million, compared to $378 million in the 2023 third quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2024 third quarter was $93 million, compared to $102 million in the 2023 third quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $97 million, or 8% of revenue, in the 2024 third quarter, compared to $89 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 third quarter.

The number of loads hauled via truck declined 7.7% in the 2024 third quarter as compared to the 2023 third quarter, slightly ahead of the mid-point of the Company’s guidance included in its 2024 second quarter earnings release slide presentation, dated July 30, 2024. Truck revenue per load increased 0.7% in the 2024 third quarter as compared to the 2023 third quarter, within the lower half of the range of the Company’s previously provided guidance.

Gross profit in the 2024 third quarter was $113 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2024 third quarter was $171 million. Gross profit in the 2023 third quarter was $128 million and variable contribution in the 2023 third quarter was $187 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2024 and 2023 third quarters and year-to-date periods are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

The Company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short-term investments of approximately $531 million as of September 28, 2024. Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 21%, and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 19%. 

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call this evening at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call.” A slide presentation to accompany the webcast presentation is also available on Landstar’s investor relations website at https://investor.landstar.com/.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; regulations requiring the purchase and use of zero-emission vehicles; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
                   
      Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended
      September 28,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
                   
Revenue $ 3,609,915     $ 4,098,877     $ 1,213,867     $ 1,289,345  
Investment income   10,988       6,874       3,922       3,022  
                   
Costs and expenses:              
  Purchased transportation   2,799,384       3,141,234       943,805       986,743  
  Commissions to agents   295,801       363,397       98,703       115,244  
  Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions   44,138       40,998       15,144       15,158  
  Insurance and claims   83,830       86,971       30,398       29,540  
  Selling, general and administrative   162,613       159,071       51,252       50,975  
  Depreciation and amortization   44,001       44,498       15,371       14,359  
                   
    Total costs and expenses   3,429,767       3,836,169       1,154,673       1,212,019  
                   
Operating income   191,136       269,582       63,116       80,348  
Interest and debt (income) expense   (4,455 )     (2,079 )     (1,169 )     (1,046 )
                   
Income before income taxes   195,591       271,661       64,285       81,394  
Income taxes   45,838       65,254       14,252       19,741  
                   
Net income $ 149,753     $ 206,407     $ 50,033     $ 61,653  
                   
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 4.21     $ 5.74     $ 1.41     $ 1.71  
                   
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding   35,608,000       35,958,000       35,420,000       35,951,000  
                   
Dividends per common share $ 1.02     $ 0.93     $ 0.36     $ 0.33  
                   


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
             
        September 28,   December 30,
          2024       2023  
ASSETS        
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 468,830     $ 481,043  
  Short-term investments   62,451       59,661  
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
    of $12,134 and $11,738   694,633       743,762  
  Other receivables, including advances to independent      
    contractors, less allowance of $16,759 and $14,010   51,533       43,339  
  Other current assets   33,947       24,936  
    Total current assets   1,311,394       1,352,741  
             
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
      and amortization of $456,770 and $436,682   289,248       284,300  
Goodwill     41,122       42,275  
Other assets   115,491       122,530  
Total assets $ 1,757,255     $ 1,801,846  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Cash overdraft $ 50,746     $ 61,541  
  Accounts payable   397,908       395,980  
  Current maturities of long-term debt   27,672       27,876  
  Insurance claims   43,370       41,825  
  Dividends payable   -       71,433  
  Contractor escrow   30,244       28,498  
  Other current liabilities   42,712       48,071  
    Total current liabilities   592,652       675,224  
             
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   44,834       43,264  
Insurance claims   59,861       58,922  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   43,990       40,513  
             
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
    shares, issued 68,559,269 and 68,497,324   686       685  
  Additional paid-in capital   255,398       254,642  
  Retained earnings   2,897,073       2,783,645  
  Cost of 33,228,096 and 32,780,651 shares of common      
    stock in treasury   (2,128,684 )     (2,048,184 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,555 )     (6,865 )
    Total shareholders' equity   1,015,918       983,923  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,757,255     $ 1,801,846  
             


  Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
  Supplemental Information
  (Unaudited)
                         
          Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended     Thirteen Weeks Ended
          September 28,   September 30,     September 28,   September 30,
            2024       2023         2024       2023  
Revenue generated through (in thousands):                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment   $ 1,851,237     $ 2,123,693       $ 603,993     $ 665,569  
      Unsided/platform equipment     1,093,753       1,150,483         369,758       378,147  
    Less-than-truckload     77,902       90,770         24,195       28,097  
    Other truck transportation (1)       242,853       379,471         93,178       101,951  
      Total truck transportation     3,265,745       3,744,417         1,091,124       1,173,764  
  Rail intermodal     65,981       73,953         20,979       23,064  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     201,729       202,358         76,349       65,824  
  Other (2)        76,460       78,149         25,415       26,693  
          $ 3,609,915     $ 4,098,877       $ 1,213,867     $ 1,289,345  
                         
  Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                     
    included in total truck transportation   $ 1,374,915     $ 1,543,634       $ 456,844     $ 508,753  
                         
Number of loads:                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment     887,895       966,867         287,922       311,831  
      Unsided/platform equipment     362,627       389,471         118,220       126,286  
    Less-than-truckload     119,346       134,580         36,496       41,514  
    Other truck transportation (1)       114,552       157,112         43,112       46,739  
      Total truck transportation     1,484,420       1,648,030         485,750       526,370  
  Rail intermodal     21,420       22,150         7,040       6,760  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     26,120       25,380         8,880       8,630  
            1,531,960       1,695,560         501,670       541,760  
                         
  Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                     
    included in total truck transportation     620,640       689,260         198,340       225,350  
                         
Revenue per load:                  
                         
  Truck transportation                  
    Truckload:                  
      Van equipment   $ 2,085     $ 2,196       $ 2,098     $ 2,134  
      Unsided/platform equipment     3,016       2,954         3,128       2,994  
    Less-than-truckload     653       674         663       677  
    Other truck transportation (1)       2,120       2,415         2,161       2,181  
      Total truck transportation     2,200       2,272         2,246       2,230  
  Rail intermodal     3,080       3,339         2,980       3,412  
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     7,723       7,973         8,598       7,627  
                         
  Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)      $ 2,215     $ 2,240       $ 2,303     $ 2,258  
                         
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):                  
                         
  Truck capacity providers:                  
    BCO Independent Contractors (3)       38 %     38 %       38 %     39 %
    Truck Brokerage Carriers     52 %     54 %       52 %     52 %
  Rail intermodal     2 %     2 %       2 %     2 %
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     6 %     5 %       6 %     5 %
  Other       2 %     2 %       2 %     2 %
                         
                         
                    September 28,   September 30,
                      2024       2023  
Truck Capacity Providers                  
                         
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)                  8,266       9,455  
  Truck Brokerage Carriers:                  
    Approved and active (4)                 44,828       51,717  
       Other approved               25,714       27,925  
                      70,542       79,642  
  Total available truck capacity providers               78,808       89,097  
                         
  Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)                  9,027       10,253  
                         
                         
(1)  Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
     
(2)  Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.            
 
(3)  BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.            
     
(4)  Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.            
     


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
      Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended   Thirteen Weeks Ended
      September 28,   September 30,   September 28,   September 30,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
                   
Revenue $ 3,609,915     $ 4,098,877     $ 1,213,867     $ 1,289,345  
                   
Costs of revenue:              
    Purchased transportation   2,799,384       3,141,234       943,805       986,743  
    Commissions to agents   295,801       363,397       98,703       115,244  
                   
  Variable costs of revenue   3,095,185       3,504,631       1,042,508       1,101,987  
                   
    Trailing equipment depreciation   20,764       24,240       6,930       7,721  
    Information technology costs (1)   18,115       19,791       6,129       6,298  
    Insurance-related costs (2)   85,122       88,484       30,463       30,102  
    Other operating costs   44,138       40,998       15,144       15,158  
                   
  Other costs of revenue   168,139       173,513       58,666       59,279  
                   
  Total costs of revenue   3,263,324       3,678,144       1,101,174       1,161,266  
                   
Gross profit $ 346,591     $ 420,733     $ 112,693     $ 128,079  
                   
Gross profit margin   9.6 %     10.3 %     9.3 %     9.9 %
                   
  Plus: other costs of revenue   168,139       173,513       58,666       59,279  
                   
Variable contribution $ 514,730     $ 594,246     $ 171,359     $ 187,358  
                   
Variable contribution margin   14.3 %     14.5 %     14.1 %     14.5 %
                   
(1)  Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.          
 
(2)  Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.          
    

Contact:
Jim Todd
Chief Financial Officer
904-398-9400

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Landstar System Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $1.214B and Earnings Per Share of $1.41

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more