Supply Chain expert Michele Iversen Joins The Chertoff Group as Principal and Head of Geopolitical & Regulatory Risk

Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michele Iversen has joined The Chertoff Group as Principal and Head of Geopolitical & Regulatory Risk, in the Strategic Advisory Services (SAS) business. Ms. Iversen most recently served as Director of Risk Assessment and Operational Integration at the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). One of the key areas of focus for Ms. Iversen will be leading supply chain risk management engagements for the Firm’s clients.

Chertoff Group CEO and Co-Founder Chad Sweet said, “We are thrilled to welcome Michele to our Team. Her extensive leadership and experience will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to help protect our clients and accelerate their growth.”

On her appointment, Iversen said, "I am honored to begin this new journey with The Chertoff Group. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and expanding our business footprint in regulatory risk.”

Eddie Everett, CEO of SAS said, “Michele’s comprehensive understanding of information and communications technology supply chain risks, effective mitigations and best practices will directly benefit our clients who do business with DOD and other federal agencies.”

In her most recent role, Ms. Iversen specialized in risk and vulnerability assessments, security engineering, Supply Chain Risk Management and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. She led DOD’s cybersecurity practice for 5G implementation.

She has held senior IT and Cybersecurity positions at DOD, in the Intelligence Community (IC), and in the Federal civilian sector. She is a retired Army Signal Corps officer who helped establish the Joint Task Force for Computer Network Defense (JTF-CND), served as the Chief of the Army’s Computer Emergency Response Team in Southwest Asia, and as a Deputy Operations Officer for the Cyber National Mission Force within US Cyber Command.

