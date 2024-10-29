The Porsche 911 Carrera T makes a comeback in Coupe and Cabriolet form

Enthusiast-focused model returns with three pedals, six forward gears, and one transmission

911 Carrera T offered exclusively with manual six-speed transmission

Lightest 911 Carrera variant: 3,316 lbs. in Coupe form

Cabriolet model variant offered for the first time

Rear-axle steering as standard

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers tuned specially for Carrera T

Special shifter finished in open-pore, laminated walnut

The enthusiast-focused 911 Carrera T is back for the 2025 model year as a coupe, and for the first time is also available as a cabriolet model. The third modern iteration of the 911 Carrera T improves on the popular formula of combining an especially sporty chassis with the engine of the standard 911 Carrera, a focus on lightweight materials, and a six-speed manual gearbox as the sole transmission offering.

Powertrain and performance

The 911 Carrera T uses the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer engine as the standard Carrera. It generates 388 hp and 331 lb.-ft. of torque, and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds as a coupe or 4.5 seconds in Cabriolet form. The top track speed of the Coupe and Cabriolet is 183 mph and 182 mph respectively.

A standard six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels and uses the first six ratios of the seven-speed manual used previously in the Type 992.1 Carrera models. Notably, the shift lever is topped with a walnut ball handle that helps distinguish this as a special model every time the driver changes gears.

To support smooth downshifts, the car comes standard with an auto-blip feature that rev-matches the engine to the appropriate transmission speed. This feature can be manually disabled, and is

part of the Sport Chrono package, which is standard equipment on the Carrera T, and offers the convenience of a dial integrated in the leather-wrapped GT Sport steering wheel for quick access to Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Wet drive modes. This also includes the Track Precision app, and a tire temperature display in the instrument cluster display area. A Sport Exhaust system is also standard equipment, and in combination with reduced sound deadening material this creates an especially emotional driving experience.

Sporty, Engaging Chassis Setup

Several performance focused enhancements to the running gear make the Carrera T an excellent dance partner for winding roads. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which is also standard and lowered by 10 millimeters compared to the 911 Carrera, is tuned specifically to complement the sporty nature of the Carrera T. As is the case with the standard 911 Carrera, the braking system improves for this generation by upgrading to 350 mm front and rear brake discs (+20 mm versus the prior generation) and six-piston fixed calipers on the front axle in replacement of the four-piston fixed calipers used in the predecessor.

As a result of rear-axle steering becoming standard equipment, the steering ratio also quickens compared to the 911 Carrera. The front and rear anti-roll bars have also been revised to make the car more even agile and stable during enthusiastic driving. Porsche Torque Vectoring, which uses a mechanical rear differential lock and targeted brake interventions to direct power to the rear outside wheel while cornering is also standard equipment. Carrera T specific aerodynamic adjustments also contribute to the overall balance of the car.

Carrera S alloy wheels in staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear diameter are also standard equipment, and come wrapped in 245/35 ZR20 tires in front and 305/30 ZR21 tires on the rear.

Lightweight materials and weight savings

The 911 Carrera T was conceived as a purist car and represents a reference to the 911 T sold from 1968 to 1973. At that time, Porsche offered a stripped down version of the 911 called the “T” that dispensed with certain luxuries and focused on performance oriented components and options in the name of saving weight and ultimately winning races. The Type 991.2 911 Carrera T was first introduced at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, and the most immediate predecessor of this car from the 992.1 generation are based on the same philosophy, which also inspired the new models.

Lightweight glass, reduced sound deadening material and a six-speed manual transmission all contribute to a lower curb weight than the standard 911 Carrera. Optional carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) bucket seats offer customers the option for an even sportier experience that can save further weight.

Exterior and interior

Key visual distinctions set the Carrera T apart from its siblings. These include a Vanadium Grey Metallic paint finish on the sideview mirror covers, wheels, model designation decals on the doors and badge at the rear, and a Sport Exhaust with tailpipes in black stainless steel. Additionally, the rear side windows get special stickers with the manual shift pattern. In previous generations, the wheels were painted completely in the accent color, but for the new model the wheels have a two-tone effect thanks to a partially machined exterior face with a high gloss finish. The front spoiler lip of the 911 Carrera GTS models is adopted for this model as well.

Porsche offers 12 paint colors in combination with the Vanadium Grey accents specific to this model. They range from solid black and white to more extroverted choices like Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Shade Green Metallic and Chalk.

A special Carrera T exterior package is available as an option that applies Gentian Blue accents to several parts of the car. This includes the wheels, rear model designation, slat inlays in the intake, door graphics and a hood stripe with a Carrera T logo. This package also includes black mirror shells instead of the standard Vanadium Grey.

The standard interior configuration features Vanadium Grey on the dashboard and center console for added style. The door panel trims are made of black anodized aluminum. The dashboard features a shift pattern logo on the passenger side, and there is a special “MT” badge in front of the shift lever.

Black, four-way power-adjustable heated Sport Seats Plus are standard equipment, as is a heated, leather-wrapped GT Sport steering wheel. Customers may replace the Race-Tex with a leather interior for an additional cost. The default seats include centers finished in Sport-Tex with a Black plaid pattern. Decorative black stitching and embroidered black “911” logos are also included as standard. Optional 18-way Sport Seats Plus and fixed-back CFRP Full Bucket seats are also available. The coupe comes from the factory as a two-seater, while rear seats are standard for the Cabriolet model. Customers may also specify rear seats in the coupe as a no-cost option.

A special 911 Carrera T interior package replaces the decorative black stitching with Gentian Blue thread. The seat belts, inserts in the center console and on the dashboard, 911 logo in the headrests, and trim rings in the instrument cluster and Sport Chrono clock adopt the same color. The black plaid seat centers also gain Gentian Blue accents as part of this package. More muted material upgrades for the interior are also possible by specifying either a Sport-Tex Plaid interior package with extensive items in leather or a leather interior, both at added costs.

Available to order now

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 Carrera T Cabriolet can be ordered now and is expected to begin arriving in U.S. Porsche Centers next summer. MSRP for the coupe and Cabriolet models will be $134,000 and $147,300 respectively, and before a delivery, processing and handling fee of $1,995.

