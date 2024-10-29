Brioche Brilliance: St. Pierre Elevates WFC's Burger Battle to New Heights

Indianapolis, IN, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC) is excited to announce St. Pierre as the Official Burger Category Sponsor for its 2024 competition in Indianapolis, taking place from November 8-12.

As part of the partnership, the use of St. Pierre’s premium brioche buns will be required for all competitors in both the opening and final rounds of the Burger competition, adding a touch of French indulgence to this intense food sport showdown. St. Pierre’s brioche, known for its versatility, will also be featured in WFC’s pantry, allowing chefs from all categories to elevate their creations with the brand’s high-quality, authentic products.

St. Pierre launched into the U.S. market in 2015, in a bid to bring the joy of French bakery to home kitchens across America. Its range of baked goods, from soft brioche to waffles and crêpes, are known for quality ingredients and authentic recipes, helping to make everyday moments magnifique.

Kayleigh Swift, U.S. Brand Manager for St. Pierre Bakery comments, “Food is more than just a meal on a plate – it’s a moment shared and a memory made, which is why we’re so excited to see how WFC competitors use our brioche to create their masterpieces. WFC shares our passion for quality and embracing culinary creativity which is why we’re bringing a taste of Paris to this year’s proceedings. We can’t wait to be inspired by the WFC chefs, sharing new ways to help make everyday meals that little bit more magnifique.”

St. Pierre is a global leader in French baked goods, offering a versatile range of products that pair seamlessly with both sweet and savory dishes. The brand’s commitment to quality and authenticity has made it America’s leading brioche brand, and now, WFC competitors will have the chance to showcase the St Pierre brioche on the world’s biggest food sport stage.

“We’re thrilled to welcome St. Pierre as the official Burger category sponsor at this year’s WFC,” said Mike McCloud, Founder of World Food Championships. “Our mission is to highlight the absolute best in Food Sport, so partnering with the best brioche brand helps us to do just that. We are excited to see how competitors will elevate their burger creations with a taste of French sophistication.”

Since its debut in 2012, the World Food Championships has attracted a global following, providing unique culinary experiences at live events and through numerous television appearances. The WFC platform has revolutionized competitive cooking, known as “Food Sport,” by offering a level playing field, a fair judging system, and innovative culinary programming. Over the years, WFC has facilitated the creation of more than 10,000 new dishes and has partnered with local non-profits, charities, and food banks across the U.S.

The 2024 World Food Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, from November 8-12, with qualifying events taking place throughout the year. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be the heart of the action, with competitions, live demonstrations, and unique fan experiences spread throughout the venue. For more detailed event information and ticket purchases, please visit the WFC website.

Consumers and competitors can stay informed on all the latest announcements and programming for the upcoming championship by following World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), Twitter (X) (@WorldFoodChamp), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across twelve categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, and Vegetarian. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2024 World Food Championships will take place from November 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

About St. Pierre

St. Pierre is an award-winning bakery brand bringing French-inspired brioche and baked goods to the global market. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and indulgence, St. Pierre products are crafted with care and respect for traditional recipes, making them a staple for food lovers seeking a touch of sophistication in their everyday meals. For more information about St. Pierre, visit www.stpierrebakery.com.

