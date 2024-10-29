Bybit Card Expands Into New Regions, Offering Seamless and Rewarding International Crypto Payments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, elevates off-ramp experiences for crypto users in more regions with the Bybit Card. Officially open for registration for new users in select regions, the Bybit Card marks another step forward in the company’s mission to enable digital asset investors worldwide to access, hold and spend their cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence.

In collaboration with S1LKPAY, principal member of Mastercard’s payment network and a provider of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Card-as-a-Service (CaaS), the Bybit Card is now accepting applications from customers of Bybit Limited, the entity regulated by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). Having obtained the full license in Sep., this is the first time Bybit Limited (AFSA) issued a prepaid card for international customers.

To celebrate the launch, eligible users who successfully register for the campaign will receive 10% cashback up to 600 USD for a limited time only. The Bybit Card simplifies the integration of crypto into everyday spending by offering users the ability to make payments in multiple currencies wherever Mastercard is accepted worldwide.

The Bybit Card has been mapping out new markets globally throughout 2024, now serving customers in multiple markets across four continents.

“Bybit is dedicated to bridging the gap between our customers’ digital assets and their real-world needs. As the Bybit Card continues to gain traction, it is being recognized as a trusted and easy-to-use crypto payment solution. We’re excited to welcome more users to the future of crypto and are committed to delivering more rewards and features in the near future,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. “SILKPAY is the first in the region to bring cutting-edge digital asset payment technology to market. Our partnership with Bybit brings together complementary strengths, enabling us to deliver more secure, seamless, and faster transactions through the Bybit Card. Together, we are setting a new standard for innovation and inclusion in the region’s financial landscape,” said Gani Uzbekov, Founder and CEO of SILKPAY.

Key Features of the Bybit Card

Free virtual card: Zero fees for the virtual Bybit Card

No hidden charges: No annual or monthly fees

Attractive rewards: Up to $600 USD in rewards during the promotional period with 10% cashback, followed by 2-10% rebates and up to 8% APY

Instant access: Virtual card available immediately for use

Wide range of digital assets: The Bybit Card supports USDT, BTC, ETH, and more.



Users can read more about how to qualify for the rewards: Bybit Card - 10% Cashback and Card Bonuses (Selected International Users Only)

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, users can visit: Bybit Press

For media inquiries, users can contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, users can visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, users can follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Their mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, their innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Mastercard decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything they do inside and outside of their company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, they are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Mastercard press office in Kazakhstan

Tel: +7 (727) 264 67 37

mastercard@pressclub.kz

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.