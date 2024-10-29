New York Drivers Face Increasing Insurance Rates in 2024: IMPROV’s New York State Defensive Driving Course Offers STOP the $$$ Waste Campaign

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As New Yorkers contend with rising costs in various aspects of daily life, a significant increase in auto insurance premiums adds further strain. Auto insurance rates in New York are expected to increase by an average of 4% this year, with the annual cost of full coverage reaching approximately $3,484 by the end of 2024. New York’s insurance rates now rank among the highest in the country, leaving drivers searching for effective ways to lower their premiums.

The rise in premiums reflects broader national trends, driven by several compounding factors. Inflation has led to increased costs for vehicle repairs and replacements. This is mainly due to the complexity of modern vehicles, which are often equipped with advanced safety features and high-tech sensors that are costly to repair. Severe weather incidents, heavy traffic, and an increase in fatal accidents contribute to more frequent and costly claims, all impacting premium rates. The prevalence of electric vehicles, which are generally more expensive to repair, also plays a role in the heightened costs.

“Auto insurance rate increases impact everyone on the road, from new drivers to seasoned motorists. But New Yorkers can proactively mitigate some of these costs with a New York State-approved defensive driving course,” says Gary Alexander, CEO, IMPROVLearning, a leading driver training provider in New York State. “At IMPROV, we are committed to helping drivers reduce their premiums, keeping costs manageable even as rates continue to rise.”

New York State Defensive Driving Course by IMPROV: A Path to Savings

One practical way New Yorkers can address these rising insurance costs is by enrolling in the New York State Defensive Driving Course offered by IMPROV Traffic School. This state-approved course helps drivers secure a 10% discount on their base insurance premium for three years—a potential saving that can significantly ease the financial burden of escalating rates.

Why Enroll in the New York Defensive Driving Course?

Immediate Insurance Discount: Completing IMPROV’s New York State Defensive Driving Course qualifies drivers for an immediate 10% discount based on their auto insurance policy, directly reducing premium costs for three consecutive years. Points Reduction: The course also allows eligible drivers to reduce up to four points on their license, helping them avoid license suspension Convenience and Flexibility: IMPROV’s online course is designed to be accessible and straightforward, with a curriculum that fits busy schedules and can be completed on any device.

A Timely Solution for New Yorkers

The cost of auto insurance in New York is expected to continue trending upward as factors like inflation, traffic congestion, and evolving vehicle technologies influence rates. For drivers facing challenges with these rate hikes, strategies such as shopping around, bundling policies and increasing deductibles are viable options. However, taking a defensive driving course remains one of the most effective, straightforward ways to cut costs and contribute to a safer driving environment across New York. You don’t need to shop for new policies; just take an online course, and savings start immediately.

For more information on IMPROV’s Defensive Driving Course in New York and to start saving on your auto insurance, visit https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/.

About IMPROV Learning

Founded on the belief that learning should be engaging and enjoyable, IMPROV Learning combines entertainment with education to make defensive driving courses fun and effective. With state-approved courses nationwide, IMPROV provides drivers with the tools to enhance their driving skills, reduce points on their licenses, and save on insurance premiums—all from the comfort of their own homes.

