Demand For Innovative Therapies for Chronic Illnesses is set to Drive Growth in the Biologics Market is projected to reach USD 817.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | FMI

North America's strong economy and advanced healthcare drive biologics demand, with Europe and Asia following suit. Growth is boosted by regulatory harmonization, patient awareness, and rising disease rates globally.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biologics market, valued at USD 335.43 billion in 2021, is anticipated to soar to USD 817.48 billion by 2032, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% between 2022 and 2032. Amidst the declining productivity of small molecule drugs, biologics are rapidly emerging as a pivotal focus within healthcare, with new therapies providing innovative solutions for complex conditions like Crohn’s disease and arthritis. As patients and healthcare providers increasingly turn toward branded treatments and novel therapies, the market for biologics is set for exponential growth in the coming decade.

The biologics sector is witnessing accelerated advancements as scientists explore species and expression systems that enhance drug productivity. With ongoing developments in cell lines and reagents, biologics productivity is expected to reach unprecedented levels. These advancements not only boost therapeutic efficacy but also provide experienced patients with more treatment options, underscoring the potential for biologics to revolutionize patient care.

Groundbreaking Biologic Drugs Entering the Market:

The rise of biologics is driven by innovations in therapeutic modalities such as monoclonal antibodies, which currently dominate the market, alongside next-generation biologics. Emerging drugs, including nanobodies, fusion proteins, gene and cell therapies, and antisense RNAi therapeutics, are in advanced stages of clinical trials, poised to significantly disrupt the market. Notable approvals, such as the antibody-drug conjugate Tidvak in September 2021 and the cell-based gene therapy Abecma in March 2021, illustrate the transformative potential of biologic therapies. Furthermore, investments like Biocon Biologics’ USD 75 million injection from Abu Dhabi’s ADQ in January 2021 highlight the growing financial commitment to biotechnological advancements.

The Impact of Biosimilars on Market Dynamics:

While the biologics market is advancing rapidly, the rise of biosimilars presents both a challenge and an opportunity. With patents for numerous biologic drugs expiring, biosimilars have gained traction as cost-effective alternatives, especially in regions like Europe and the US. As of 2021, Europe had approved nearly 65 biosimilars, while the US approved 33. These alternatives have resulted in substantial savings—estimated at USD 6.1 billion in Europe alone—driving competition and encouraging innovation within the biologics sector.

Insights from Future Market Insights’ Latest Report:

Future Market Insights' comprehensive report, Biologics Market, dives into these market dynamics, leveraging a robust research methodology to analyze key trends, opportunities, and future projections for the biologics sector. Through an integrated approach encompassing primary, secondary, and tertiary research, FMI’s team of experts offers actionable insights into how biologics are transforming modern healthcare.

“With our growing understanding of the molecular and genetic basis of diseases, the biologics market is poised to stand tall through 2032, underscoring the promising outlook for this dynamic sector.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from Biologics Market:

North America accounts for more than 70% of the market share due to conducive reimbursement policies coupled with exorbitant investment in research. It’s interesting to learn that biologics alone account for more than 35% of entire drug spending in the US. The year 2021 saw the US FDA approving 21 BLA’s.

Europe is expected to grow on the back of Germany with advancements in healthcare infrastructure along with increasing target patient population.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the biologics market in the near future with China on the driver’s seat. On these grounds, WuXi Biologics, in November 2021, did announce successfully launching GMP operations at its drug manufacturing facility. The plant spanning 12,000 m2 plant is to manufacture nearly 60 Million vials for commercial drugs every single year.









Competitive Biologics:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, in June 2022, did announce that it did not succeed in securing a biologics license application (BLA) from the US FDA after the administrators having issued refusal for filing for company’s biologic pegzilarginase.

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, in February 2022, did receive approval from the US FDA for CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilia-cel). The basic purpose of this biologic medicine is treating adults with RRMM (refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma) post 4 or more than 4 prior lines of therapy inclusive of proteasome inhibitor, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and an immunomodulatory agent.

Key Players:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Dickinson & Company

Smith’s Medicals

Roche Diagnostics

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

GSK Biologicals

Samsung BioLogics

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca.



What does the Report state?

The research study is based on product (monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, vaccines, cellular based biologics, gene-based biologics, therapeutic enzymes, and likewise), by application (infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, and others), by drug classification (branded drugs and generic drugs), by mode purchase (prescription drugs and OTC (Over-The-Counter) drugs), and by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies).

With growing occurrences of chronic ailments with their diagnoses coupled with governments’ initiatives, the global biologics market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Biologics Industry Survey:

By Product:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Vaccines

Cellular Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Therapeutic Enzymes

Others



By Application:

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Rare Diseases

Others



By Drug Classification:

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

By Mode of Purchase:

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





French Translation

Le marché mondial des produits biologiques, évalué à 335,43 milliards USD en 2021, devrait atteindre 817,48 milliards USD d’ici 2032, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) impressionnant de 8,5 % entre 2022 et 2032. Dans un contexte de baisse de productivité des médicaments à petites molécules, les produits biologiques deviennent rapidement un centre d’intérêt central dans le domaine des soins de santé, avec de nouvelles thérapies offrant des solutions innovantes pour des maladies complexes comme la maladie de Crohn et l’arthrite. Alors que les patients et les prestataires de soins de santé se tournent de plus en plus vers les traitements de marque et les nouvelles thérapies, le marché des produits biologiques devrait connaître une croissance exponentielle au cours de la prochaine décennie.

Le secteur des produits biologiques connaît des progrès accélérés à mesure que les scientifiques explorent des espèces et des systèmes d’expression qui améliorent la productivité des médicaments. Avec les développements continus dans les lignées cellulaires et les réactifs, la productivité des produits biologiques devrait atteindre des niveaux sans précédent. Ces progrès permettent non seulement d’accroître l’efficacité thérapeutique, mais aussi d’offrir aux patients expérimentés davantage d’options de traitement, ce qui souligne le potentiel des produits biologiques à révolutionner les soins aux patients.

Des médicaments biologiques révolutionnaires entrent sur le marché :

L’essor des produits biologiques est stimulé par des innovations dans des modalités thérapeutiques telles que les anticorps monoclonaux, qui dominent actuellement le marché, aux côtés des produits biologiques de nouvelle génération. Les médicaments émergents, y compris les nanocorps, les protéines de fusion, les thérapies géniques et cellulaires et les thérapies antisens à ARNi, sont à un stade avancé d’essais cliniques, sur le point de perturber considérablement le marché. Des approbations notables, telles que le conjugué anticorps-médicament Tidvak en septembre 2021 et la thérapie génique cellulaire Abecma en mars 2021, illustrent le potentiel transformateur des thérapies biologiques. En outre, des investissements tels que l’injection de 75 millions de dollars de Biocon Biologics par l’ADQ d’Abu Dhabi en janvier 2021 soulignent l’engagement financier croissant en faveur des avancées biotechnologiques.

L’impact des biosimilaires sur la dynamique du marché :

Alors que le marché des produits biologiques progresse rapidement, l’essor des biosimilaires présente à la fois un défi et une opportunité. Avec l’expiration des brevets de nombreux médicaments biologiques, les biosimilaires ont gagné du terrain en tant qu’alternatives rentables, en particulier dans des régions comme l’Europe et les États-Unis. En 2021, l’Europe avait approuvé près de 65 biosimilaires, contre 33 pour les États-Unis. Ces alternatives ont permis de réaliser des économies substantielles, estimées à 6,1 milliards de dollars rien qu’en Europe, de stimuler la concurrence et d’encourager l’innovation dans le secteur des produits biologiques.

Aperçu du dernier rapport de Future Market Insights :

Le rapport complet de Future Market Insights, Marché des produits biologiques, plonge dans cette dynamique de marché, en s’appuyant sur une méthodologie de recherche robuste pour analyser les principales tendances, opportunités et projections futures du secteur des produits biologiques. Grâce à une approche intégrée englobant la recherche primaire, secondaire et tertiaire, l’équipe d’experts de FMI offre des informations exploitables sur la façon dont les produits biologiques transforment les soins de santé modernes.

« Grâce à notre compréhension croissante des bases moléculaires et génétiques des maladies, le marché des produits biologiques est prêt à se démarquer jusqu’en 2032, ce qui souligne les perspectives prometteuses de ce secteur dynamique. » opine Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir du marché des produits biologiques :

L’Amérique du Nord représente plus de 70 % des parts de marché en raison de politiques de remboursement favorables associées à des investissements exorbitants dans la recherche. Il est intéressant d’apprendre que les produits biologiques représentent à eux seuls plus de 35 % de l’ensemble des dépenses en médicaments aux États-Unis. L’année 2021 a vu la FDA américaine approuver 21 BLA.

L’Europe devrait se développer grâce aux progrès réalisés dans les infrastructures de santé et à l’augmentation de la population cible de patients.

L’Asie-Pacifique devrait croître à un rythme rapide sur le marché des produits biologiques dans un avenir proche, avec la Chine aux commandes. Sur ces bases, WuXi Biologics, en novembre 2021, a annoncé le lancement réussi des opérations GMP dans son usine de fabrication de médicaments. L’usine s’étend sur 12 000m2 et doit fabriquer chaque année près de 60 millions de flacons de médicaments commerciaux.





Produits biologiques concurrents :

En juin 2022, Aeglea BioTherapeutics a annoncé qu’elle n’avait pas réussi à obtenir une demande de licence de produit biologique (BLA) de la FDA américaine après que les administrateurs aient refusé de déposer une demande de demande de pegzilarginase, un produit biologique de la société.

En février 2022, les sociétés pharmaceutiques Janssen de Johnson & Johnson ont reçu l’approbation de la FDA américaine pour CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel ; cilia-cel). L’objectif fondamental de ce médicament biologique est de traiter les adultes atteints de MMRR (myélome multiple réfractaire ou récidivant) après 4 ou plus de 4 lignes de traitement antérieures, y compris un inhibiteur du protéasome, un anticorps monoclonal anti-CD38 et un agent immunomodulateur.

Acteurs clés :

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Dickinson & Company

Smith’s Medicals

Roche Diagnostics

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Produits biologiques GSK

Samsung BioLogics

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly et compagnie

Hoffmann-La Roche SA

AstraZeneca.





Que dit le rapport ?

L’étude de recherche est basée sur le produit (anticorps monoclonaux, hormones/protéines recombinantes, vaccins, produits biologiques cellulaires, produits biologiques basés sur des gènes, enzymes thérapeutiques, etc.), par application (maladies infectieuses, cancer, maladies auto-immunes, maladies rares, etc.), par classification de médicaments (médicaments de marque et médicaments génériques), par mode d’achat (médicaments sur ordonnance et médicaments en vente libre) et par canal de distribution (pharmacies hospitalières, pharmacies de détail et pharmacies en ligne).

Avec l’augmentation du nombre de maladies chroniques avec leurs diagnostics couplés aux initiatives des gouvernements, le marché mondial des produits biologiques devrait prospérer au cours de la période de prévision.

Principaux segments couverts par l’enquête sur l’industrie des produits biologiques :

Par produit :

Anticorps monoclonaux

Hormones/protéines recombinantes

Vaccins

Produits biologiques cellulaires

Produits biologiques basés sur des gènes

Enzymes thérapeutiques

Autrui



Par application :

Maladies infectieuses

Cancer

Maladies auto-immunes

Maladies rares

Autrui



Par classification du médicament :

Médicaments de marque

Médicaments génériques

Par mode d’achat :

Médicaments sur ordonnance

Médicaments en vente libre (OTC)

Par canal de distribution :

Pharmacies hospitalières

Pharmacies de détail

Pharmacies en ligne



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

Amérique Latine

Europe

Asie de l’Est

Asie du Sud

Océanie

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

