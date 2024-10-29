Skye Bioscience Names Independent Director Paul Grayson as Chairman of the Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health, today announced the Board has appointed independent director Paul Grayson as Skye’s new Chairman of the Board, effective October 25, 2024. Mr. Grayson currently serves as a member of Skye’s Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. Punit Dhillon, Skye’s Chief Executive Officer, will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Punit Dhillon, Skye’s Chief Executive Officer and former Chairman of the Board, commented, “We have a high bar with respect to how we operate Skye and saw this as a suitable juncture to increase independence of the Board and management in order to improve governance structures and enhance oversight capabilities. We could not be more delighted to have Mr. Grayson accept Skye’s Board nomination to the role of Chairman. His appointment further advances efforts to fully utilize the best talent at this crucial phase of Skye’s development journey. Mr. Grayson is a successful biotechnology entrepreneur with a proven industry track record as a leader, and we look forward to his role in helping optimize the contribution of the Board in strategically guiding the development of our lead asset as a next-generation therapy in obesity and other metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic conditions.”

Paul Grayson, Skye’s Chairman of the Board, said, “I am delighted to accept this appointment as Skye’s Chairman of the Board. Having participated in Skye’s journey to date, I applaud the professionalism of Skye’s management team and I believe there is a distinct opportunity for nimacimab’s peripheral CB1 inhibitor to play a broad role in metabolic diseases including obesity. I look forward to the work that lays before us and working through execution of the Company’s strategic roadmap and milestones to come.”

Paul Grayson currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Radionetics Oncology. Recently he was the President and CEO of Tentarix Biotherapeutics, an oncology company focused on multi-functional biologics. His previous experiences additionally include founding roles at Fate Therapeutics, BirdRock Bio (acquired by Skye Bioscience), Senomyx (acquired by Firmenich), and Aurora Biosciences (acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals).

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

