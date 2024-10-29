Breckenridge Distillery and Flaviar Partner to Release Dad’s Stash Whiskey in Support of No-Shave November, Raising Funds for Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), has teamed up with Flaviar to launch its newest creation, Dad's Stash Whiskey. This limited-edition whiskey is available to purchase now to support No-Shave November and raise funds for the awareness and treatment of colon and rectal cancers amongst men worldwide.





"This partnership is more than a whiskey collaboration,” said Bryan Nolt, founder, and CEO at Breckenridge Distillery. “By teaming up with No-Shave November, we're raising a glass—and funds—for men’s cancer research and together, we will make a real impact.”

This year’s Dad’s Stash is the second iteration of the Breckenridge x Flaviar blend. In 2023, Breckenridge Distillery hosted 20 Flaviar father-figure members at the brewery, where guests had the opportunity to blend the first-ever Dad’s Stash whiskey.

“We are proud to be teaming with Breckenridge Distillery for this limited release of Dad’s Stash,” said Grisa Soba Co-Founder at Flaviar. “We are also joining them in raising colon and rectal cancer awareness by spreading the word among our members, so that good times can last.”

This year’s Breckenridge Dad's Stash Whiskey is 86 proof with an aroma of black walnut, leather, and hints of tobacco, and palate of chocolate and vanilla leading to a balance creamy caramel and oak finish. The whiskey will be exclusively available on Flaviar.com and Caskers.com for $44.99, with a donation of all sales going to No-Shave November.

Breckenridge Distillery and Flaviar encourages everyone to partake in No-Shave November by growing out their hair for the month. This year proceeds from No-Shave November will benefit Fight CRC, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for colorectal cancer research, education, and prevention. Founded by advocates and survivors, Fight CRC empowers patients and their families through vital resources and support.

“Together, we can make a difference in the fight against colorectal cancer,” said Brett Hartigan, Donor Relations Manager at Fight CRC. “No-Shave November is not just about growing hair; it's about raising awareness and funds for critical research and support. We are grateful to Breckenridge Distillery and Flaviar for their partnership in this initiative, which helps empower patients and families in our community.”

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests can blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

About Flaviar

Flaviar pursues its mission of “Bringing Good Spirits To Life” via an integrated ecosystem of consumer and business facing products and services. With its leading consumer marketplaces, Flaviar.com and Caskers.com, it facilitates nearly a million orders annually through its network of retailers across the world. Wine-Searcher is the global leader in beverage alcohol product search, boasting nearly 19 million listings from more than 35,000 vendors across 126 countries and a database searched 300 million times each year. Flaviar For Business offers a comprehensive suite of data insights and advertising solutions along with Flaviar Checkout, powering compliant direct to consumer sales and the exclusive app for processing alcohol payments for global e-commerce leader, Shopify.

