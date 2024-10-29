BTQ Technologies Corp. to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 31st

BTQ invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTQ Technologies Corp. (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, today announced that Nicolas Roussy Newton, Co-Founder and COO will present live at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 31st, 2024.

DATE: October 31st

TIME: 1:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ASgcyv

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 31/November 1-5, 2024

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

BTQ Technologies Corp.

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

+1.416.479.9547

bill@btq.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

