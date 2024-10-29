American Oncology Network (AON) and Vantage Health Technologies Partner to Improve Cancer Patient Outcomes with AI-enabled Value-Based Care Platform

FORT MYERS, FL, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC), one of the fastest-growing oncology networks in the United States, has partnered with Vantage Health Technologies to enhance access to and delivery of exceptional cancer care. Vantage’s AI-enabled platform provides real-time health data for actionable insights and next-best-actions that can promote better patient experiences and outcomes, reduce provider burnout, and lower the cost of care. The platform also helps AON further enhance its Value-Based Care model in community oncology.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Vantage Health Technologies to further enhance our ability to provide exceptional, patient-first care in our community-based cancer clinics across the country,” said Alti Rahman, chief strategy and innovation officer of American Oncology Network. “Everyone benefits from Value-Based Care models powered by actionable data that offer providers a more holistic, real-time picture of their patients so they can meet them where they are and help them make better-informed decisions. Providers have the information they need to offer exceedingly personalized and effective care, patient experiences and outcomes are expected to improve, and the cost of care can be reduced for the entire ecosystem. This partnership will further our ability to provide an exceptionally high-quality experience for all.”

The first phase of the partnership will harness Vantage’s SocialHealth360 solution to enhance patient navigation and care coordination services, with an emphasis on addressing Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) for vulnerable patients. The World Health Organization cites research indicating that SDoH, such as housing, food security, transportation, and health literacy, significantly influence up to more than half of patient outcomes. Initial findings attributed to the use of SocialHealth360 found that it helped improve patient experience, treatment outcomes, and total cost of care among cancer patients. Additionally, health professionals using Vantage’s SocialHealth360 are expected to save up to five to eight hours per week on administrative tasks through workflow efficiencies, which decreases burnout and increases time they can spend helping patients. Subsequent phases of the partnership will focus on applying AI solutions to operationalize upstream and downstream Value-Based Care use-cases.

Vantage Health Technologies is part of BroadReach Group, a global healthcare social enterprise. “Healthcare globally faces shortages of providers, shrinking budgets and inadequate resources,” said Dr. John Sargent, co-founder of BroadReach Group. “We believe that technology can be a game changer for these healthcare challenges by automating and streamlining time-consuming processes, by assisting providers to manage patients more efficiently, and by empowering patients to more effectively self-manage aspects of their care. We have been proving this for the past decade in multiple countries across three continents. Our partnership with AON allows us to deploy this experience and expertise to community oncology to ensure better patient outcomes and experience, to reduce staff burnout and create pioneering approaches to value-based care.”

About Vantage Health Technologies

Vantage Health Technologies, part of BroadReach Group, sees a world where access to good health enables people to flourish. BroadReach Group helps health organizations deliver better outcomes, improved resource efficiency, cost savings, enhanced organizational performance, and sustainable systems.

Vantage delivers innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions for healthcare organizations to get the most impact out of their resources and to transform how work gets done. Its solutions go beyond dashboards, empowering health professionals to make the best decisions and take the next-best-actions at the best time. Vantage believes that data alone cannot solve the world’s most complex health challenges; it also requires a deep understanding of the social, cultural, and economic context in which people live.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 250 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

