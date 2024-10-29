Cumulus Media and TuneIn Expand Content Partnership Agreement

Expanded agreement adds a sales and supply deal to the partnership to boost Cumulus’ digital audio monetization

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media , a top audio-first media company, and TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, today announced that they have renewed and expanded their existing content partnership. Under the terms of the deal, TuneIn will continue to make Cumulus Media’s high-quality local sports, news, talk and entertainment programming available to its 75 million monthly global listeners. The extended agreement also includes a new, non-exclusive sales and supply partnership to optimize digital audio advertising monetization for Cumulus' diverse radio stations.

Cumulus Media owns and operates 400 radio stations across 84 markets with an extensive collection of nationally syndicated sports, news, talk and entertainment programming from world-class partners. As part of the agreement, audio streams of Cumulus Media stations and podcasts, which includes popular stations like WBAP, WLS 890 and KNBR, will remain available 24/7 through TuneIn.

“TuneIn naturally aligns with our strategy to expand our digital footprint and extend the reach of our diverse programming to a global audience,” said Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer of Cumulus Media. “TuneIn offers significant global reach that makes it possible for listeners to easily discover our extensive collection of radio stations and podcasts almost anywhere through the TuneIn platform and 200+ connected devices.”

“We are excited to continue to expand our long-standing partnership with Cumulus to extend the reach of their comprehensive content offerings,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “This partnership allows us to bring high-quality content to our listeners while also helping Cumulus monetize its digital audio advertising inventory effectively. It’s a win-win for both companies and our audiences.”

TuneIn is available to listeners around the globe through the TuneIn platform and more than 200 connected devices. TuneIn partnerships include smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Skullcandy and Vizio, as well as vehicle integrations with automotive brands like Tesla, Rivian and Xpeng. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About Cumulus Media:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com .

