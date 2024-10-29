Ambiq Expands Support for the Popular Zephyr RTOS





AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductors and solutions enabling Edge AI, expands its support for the open-sourced Zephyr Project® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). Zephyr is now available on the Apollo3 Family SoCs, Apollo4 Plus, Apollo4 Blue Plus, and the upcoming Apollo510 MCU, for high-performing AI at the edge.

Manufacturers running Zephyr on the Apollo chips benefit from Ambiq's signature Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT®) for exceptional energy efficiency, low memory usage, a rich combination of design resources and documentation, easy-to-use development tools, strong community support, and flexibility. Embedded developers, already working within the Zephyr environment, can easily port their software to Ambiq’s chips to take advantage of the much lower power consumption, simplifying their development cycle and scaling their products for faster time to market.

"We are excited to be part of the Zephyr ecosystem," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. "Introducing Zephyr embedded developers to Ambiq’s low power solutions dramatically expands their toolkit for creating higher performing and more energy efficient edge devices. I have no doubts that Zephyr's versatility and powerful community with highly documented resources, coupled with Ambiq's ultra-low power solutions, will appeal to embedded developers at businesses of all sizes."

“With the incredible growth Zephyr has experienced in the last few years including more than 100,000 commits on GitHub from more than 2,000 contributors, it is set to become a de-facto standard RTOS choice,” said Michael Gielda, Co-Founder of Antmicro and Chair of The Zephyr Project Marketing Committee. “We are thrilled to see Ambiq actively contributing to the ecosystem with support for their platforms to enable a next generation of low-power products running Zephyr.”

Users can access Ambiq’s GitHub code for Zephyr to get started today.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to enable intelligent devices everywhere and drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide create products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days) while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 250 million units. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com .

About Zephyr

The Zephyr Project is a Linux Foundation hosted Collaboration Project. It's an open source collaborative effort uniting developers and users in building a best-in-class small, scalable, real-time operating system (RTOS) optimized for resource-constrained devices, across multiple architectures. For more information, visit zephyrproject.org and github.com/zephyrproject-rtos .

