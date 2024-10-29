Grace Expands Polypropylene Operating Capacity in India with Nayara Energy Limited

Newest successful start-up grows Grace’s UNIPOL® polypropylene process technology footprint in India

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), the world’s leading independent supplier of polypropylene (PP) process technology and polyolefin catalyst technology, today announced that Nayara Energy Limited (Nayara Energy) successfully started-up its new 450 kilotons per annum (KTA) UNIPOL® PP process technology plant in Vadinar, Gujarat, India.

Using Grace’s non-phthalate CONSISTA® catalysts with the UNIPOL® PP process technology, Nayara Energy is producing an entire range of PP grades suitable for resins in pharmaceutical, health and hygiene industry applications. Nayara is also utilizing Grace’s UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software to operate the plant with optimal performance.

Sergey Denisov, Chief Development Officer, Nayara Energy said: “We are glad to partner with Grace for our first PP unit which is a big milestone in the company’s growth journey. We aim to produce the best quality non-phthalate based homopolymer, random copolymer, and impact copolymer polypropylene resin for domestic and international markets.”

Commenting on Nayara Energy’s foray into the petrochemicals sector, Alessandro des Dorides, CEO Nayara Energy said: “The petrochemical industry is growing aggressively in India and today there is increasing demand for innovative products for wide ranging applications. Leveraging strong partnerships to create best-in-class offerings, Nayara Energy aims to set new quality benchmarks for our clients. With this latest foray Nayara Energy aims to capture around 8% market share and be a strong partner to India’s energy security needs.”

Thomas Deman, President, Specialty Catalysts, Supply Chain and Procurement, Grace, said: “We are pleased to support Nayara Energy’s growth using our licensing technology coupled with our catalysts and process control software. This combination will help optimize their reactor performance and enable the Vadinar refinery to serve the growing demand for polypropylene in the region.”

With more than 34 million tons of global licensed production capacity and more than 5,000 KTA in India, Grace is a leading global licensor of polypropylene process technology. The high-performance polypropylene resins produced using UNIPOL® PP process technology are ubiquitous and can be found in many applications, such as automotive parts, packaging, and consumer goods.

For more information about Grace’s UNIPOL® PP technology visit the website.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a global leader in specialty chemicals. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalyst Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of its customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in more than 100 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com. GRACE® is a registered trademark in the United States and other countries of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

About Grace’s UNIPOL® PP Technology

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP technology delivers innovative solutions for a Plant Lifetime Performance™ commitment to its licensees, allowing them to successfully participate in today’s highly competitive global polypropylene resin market. The UNIPOL® PP technology community, with more than 100 reactor lines licensed worldwide, manufacture the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random and impact copolymers, plus terpolymers in the industry with a choice of close to 300 standard grades.

The UNIPOL® PP technology is a state-of-the-art engineering solution that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers lower total installed cost and lower operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast start-ups, adaptable grade transitions, and business results for customers.

Product and economic performance are derived from the unique combination of Grace’s proprietary UNIPOL® PP technology, CONSISTA® catalyst and donor systems, UNIPOL UNIPPAC® process control software, REFLECTN™ plant simulator software, and global technical service and support. This provides all licensees with an unparalleled advantage that enables them to achieve optimum Plant Lifetime Performance™ and better business results.

UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company or an affiliated company of Dow. W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and/or its affiliates are licensed to use the UNIPOL® and UNIPOL UNIPPAC® trademarks in the area of polypropylene. CONSISTA® is a trademark, registered in the United States and/or other countries, of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. PLANT LIFETIME PERFORMANCE™ and REFLECTN™ are trademarks of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Contact:

Peter Murdza

W. R. Grace & Co.

T +1 443-766-3634

peter.murdza@grace.com

