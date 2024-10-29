New Survey from Aeroflow Breastpumps Reveals Increased Stigmas Around Pumping Breast Milk at Work Despite Federal Laws Enabling Privacy & Time to Pump

The proprietary survey found 83% of working mothers believe there is a stigma attached to moms who pump breast milk at work, and 59% are concerned that breastfeeding could impact their career growth

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Breastpumps, a national durable medical equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women receive maternity and postpartum supplies, lactation education and perinatal resources through insurance, today announced the results of a proprietary survey that highlights the impact pumping breast milk has on new mothers in the workplace and current challenges that breastfeeding mothers face in their career growth.

To specifically understand where nursing mothers are struggling while managing pumping in the workplace, Aeroflow Breastpumps surveyed 667 mothers who have had children within the past two years and are working while breast pumping. The findings suggest that improved access to private pumping rooms, better maternity leave policies, and an increased acceptance of pumping at work would enable moms to more easily meet and exceed their breastfeeding goals, while simultaneously continuing in their professional development.

Notable survey results include:

82% of working mothers believe their place of employment could provide more support and resources to help balance breast pumping and workload.

Despite 75% of working mothers having a private pumping space at work, almost half (44%) have had negative interactions with their coworkers about pumping and breastfeeding.

Even though the PUMP Act has now been in effect for more than a year, 83% of working mothers state there is still a stigma attached to moms who breast pump at work.

While there have been significant improvements in providing space and resources for working mothers to breastfeed, 59% stated they are concerned that breastfeeding/pumping could impact their career growth.

More than 54% say that their employer’s pumping policies have made them consider a job/career change.



Aeroflow Breastpumps conducted a similar survey in 2018 to uncover the stigma around breast pumping at work. Despite the six-year gap and the Pump Act of 2022 expanding the legal right to ample breaks and private (non-bathroom) pumping spaces, the number of women who feel there is a stigma attached to pumping at work has increased from 63% in 2018 to 83% in 2024. While there has been an increase in the number of employers who have a pumping policy at work (from 49% to 69%), more women today stated their employer’s pumping policies have made them consider a career change.

“These survey results from 2018 and 2024 show that despite small gains for pumping mothers over the past few years and the abundance of information we have around the benefits of breastfeeding, there is still a lot of room for improvement in societal acceptance of breastfeeding mothers from employers. The need for employers to provide sufficient physical space, time, resources, and emotional support to nursing employees is still paramount” said Dr. Jessica Madden, Medical Director of Aeroflow Breastpumps. “Until we are able to provide adequate maternity leave policies to working mothers in our country, employers must provide ample support to breastfeeding moms when they return to work and are separated from their infants.”

“While we are so encouraged by the strides that have been made, it’s disheartening to learn that a higher percentage of mothers don’t feel comfortable pumping at work as compared to our 2018 survey,” said Jennifer Jordan, Vice President at Aeroflow Breastpumps. “These results only fuel us to continue working towards greater awareness and acceptance for breastfeeding and pumping mothers. We are committed to breaking down stigmas and ensuring mothers have the resources needed to feel empowered and supported while never compromising their careers in the process.”

To view the full findings of the survey please click here .

