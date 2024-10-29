NeoVolta, U.S. Department of Energy, and Barrio Eléctrico Celebrate Successful Installation of NeoVolta’s NV24 Battery Storage Systems in Puerto Rico

This Marks the 100th Installation for Barrio Eléctrico and Continued Market Expansion for NeoVolta

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: NEOV), NeoVolta Inc. , a leading innovator in energy storage solutions, in partnership with Barrio Eléctrico, a Puerto Rico-based nonprofit organization, proudly executed the first installation of the NeoVolta NV24 battery storage systems in Puerto Rico.

This milestone marks Barrio Eléctrico's 100th installation and fourth installation under the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund, underscoring the impactful collaboration aimed at providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to Puerto Rican families. ​

NeoVolta’s CEO and team were on-site to ensure a smooth and successful installation, demonstrating the company's commitment to advancing clean energy and supporting communities in need. ​ The DOE and local community members also showed their support for the Barrio Eléctrico initiative, highlighting the importance of this collaborative effort. ​

“This installation demonstrates the power of collaboration. Together, NeoVolta, the U.S. Department of Energy, and Barrio Eléctrico are reaching a community that might otherwise be overlooked. It was an honor to launch this initiative with such committed partners,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Providing real-time support to Barrio Eléctrico while connecting with the families we are empowering made this project especially meaningful.”

As part of its expansion strategy, NeoVolta is scaling its operations across the United States and Puerto Rico, with the next shipment of NeoVolta NV24 battery storage systems in route. The company remains committed to meeting the unique solar storage needs of these communities and driving progress in renewable energy. ​

NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. ​ Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. ​ NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. ​ With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power. ​

Barrio Eléctrico

Barrio Eléctrico is a non-profit organization committed to building resilient and sustainable energy communities in Puerto Rico. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative partnerships, Barrio Eléctrico aims to ensure energy security for everyone living and working in Puerto Rico regardless of income.

For more information visit: NeoVolta.com email us: Contact: Kate Countryman press@neovolta.com Or call us: 858-239-2349

