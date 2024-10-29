The Gross Law Firm Reminds Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 29, 2024 – SMCI

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SMCI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/super-micro-computer-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=109673&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 2, 2021 to September 25, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants recognized revenue prematurely and failed to implement adequate internal financial controls; (2) defendants failed to disclose the existence of multiple related party transactions; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 29, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/super-micro-computer-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=109673&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SMCI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 29, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

