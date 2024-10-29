CodeRoad Completes Carve-Out from Mojix to Become a Leading Independent Provider of Software Development & Technology Services

CodeRoad Offers Custom Software Development, Dedicated Technical Teams and Embedded Talent Across a Range of End Markets and Applications

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeRoad (“CodeRoad”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of custom software development and technology services, announced that it has completed its carve-out from Mojix, a leading provider of SaaS software, following its combination with Seagull Software. As a stand-alone enterprise, CodeRoad will look to meaningfully scale its offerings and continue to provide end-to-end custom software development and digital engineering, staff augmentation, dedicated IT support, and other technology solutions to customers across a diverse range of end markets.

CodeRoad brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, mature processes, low-risk development, and proven experience in a variety of domains to turn its customers’ business needs and ideas into reality. Leading enterprise and mid-market customers have utilized CodeRoad’s services across a range of end markets including software and technology, consumer products, automotive, financial services, and more. CodeRoad’s deep bench of talent includes software developers and engineers fluent in all active programming languages, protocols, frameworks, and business practice methodologies, delivering extensive expertise across the software development lifecycle.

“We’re incredibly proud of the differentiated development services platform we have built and we are thrilled to begin the next chapter of CodeRoad’s growth as a standalone company,” said Dennis Odishoo, CEO of CodeRoad. "With dedicated focus and resources, the carve-out allows us to further invest in scaling our platform, accelerate our rapid growth, and continue delivering top-tier software development services and nearshoring solutions that help our clients solve complex problems and grow their businesses."

Todd Workman, General Manager and Vice President of Global Services of CodeRoad, added, “CodeRoad provides a game-changing solution for companies to manage technical talent shortages, and demanding project requirements. Our nearshore delivery model with technical delivery centers across Latin America, combined with our onshore account and project management teams, enable us to provide high quality talent and services at a tremendous value while operating within the same language and time zone.”

Gus Rivera, founder and Chairman of CodeRoad, commented, “I am thrilled to see CodeRoad enter the next stage of its growth trajectory and continue to deliver excellent results for our customers. I am thankful to our long-term dedicated team and customers for their continued support.”

CodeRoad is a provider of diversified technology services including end-to-end custom software development and digital engineering, nearshore staff augmentation, dedicated IT support, and other professional services to customers across a wide variety of industries. Whether customers need staff augmentation, dedicated teams, or custom software engineering, CodeRoad’s nearshore model delivers the right talent, at cost effective rates, and in the right time zone. CodeRoad provides powerful technical expertise, mature business processes, and low-risk development across the vast technology landscape to turn customers’ business needs and initiatives into realized opportunities. Learn more at: www.coderoad.com .

