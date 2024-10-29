Lactalis USA Announces $55 Million Expansion to Increase Président® Feta Cheese Production in Tulare, California to Meet Growing Demand

Advanced manufacturing facility expansion and enhancements will boost annual feta production capacity, adding 20 full-time local jobs

TULARE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis USA announces a major investment in its Tulare, California facility that will allow it to significantly increase the volume of Président Feta cheese produced in the United States. This comes as feta cheese continues to grow in popularity with American consumers. The $55 million investment creates Lactalis’ largest feta production line in the United States. Lactalis USA is a subsidiary of Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy company.

This new, 38,000 square foot manufacturing line will bring additional capacity for Lactalis USA feta production in the United States at its facilities in Tulare and Belmont, Wisconsin. The project creates 20 full-time positions in Tulare along with 100 temporary or contract positions during construction. The construction timeline spans from 2023-2027, with the line becoming partially operational in May of this year. When completed in 2027, Lactalis USA will have increased its U.S. feta production capacity to address current and future customer and consumer demand.

"We are expanding to increase our cheese production capacity at our facility,” said Esteve Torrens, chief executive officer, Lactalis USA. “This investment into new jobs and expanding operations supports our local communities and demonstrates Lactalis’ long-term view for business success in the United States. This expansion helps us meet the growing demand for Président Feta cheese in the United States, which is good news for our retail customers and consumers who continue to choose Président Feta for cooking at home and creating new occasions to enjoy feta.”

The Tulare manufacturing facility is one of the most advanced of Lactalis’ 11 manufacturing facilities across the United States, incorporating the latest technologies from Lactalis Group. This new production line is outfitted based on a complete 3D ergonomic analysis to support worker well-being and safety, in addition to automated air flow control and in-line production. Lactalis USA produces a variety of products at its Tulare facility including Kraft® Parmesan, Knudsen® Cottage Cheese and Sour Cream, and Kraft sweet whey powder.

About Lactalis USA in California

Lactalis has a significant footprint in California with three locations and approximately 500 employees. The company has manufacturing facilities in Tulare and Turlock along with a corporate office in San Fernando. Lactalis manufacturers Kraft® Parmesan, Président® Feta, Knudsen® Cottage Cheese and Sour Cream, and Kraft sweet whey powder in Tulare, and specialty ethnic food and beverage products, including cheeses, yogurts, spreads and dips in Turlock under the Karoun®, Parmalat®, Gopi®, Arz®, Queso Del Valle®, Damavand® and Yanni® brands.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 4,000 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

