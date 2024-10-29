Paycor Launches Integration Platform to Transform Connectivity

Paycor's all-in-one HCM software connects with mission-critical third-party applications, addressing a growing demand for interoperability

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the launch of its Integration Platform, offering flexible solutions to make connecting data and systems easier, especially for organizations who don’t have in-house IT or developer support. The platform enables customers to integrate their third-party HR software and business applications more efficiently, as well as drive better data accuracy and real-time availability.

The Paycor Integration Platform comes at a critical time, as Finch reports half of HR professionals leverage seven or more employment systems and most of these applications are not integrated, leading to time-consuming manual workarounds, errors, and inefficiencies. Paycor’s Integration Platform offers three flexible ways to enhance connectivity:

Paycor Marketplace: Provides access to over 320 pre-built connectors to industry-leading HCM vendor partners, including vertical-specific market needs. Developer Services: Offers expert teams to scope, design, build and support custom integrations for clients, many of which are built in 10 days or less. Developer Tools: Supplies resources that make it easier for customers to build a range of integrations, data feeds and reports. Our robust Developer Portal includes 140+ APIs, customizable templates and pre-built connectors to Paycor's reporting and data sharing tools.



"Our Integration Platform represents an industry step change, enabling customers to seamlessly connect their preferred business solutions to our HCM platform," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Paycor. "By offering industry-specific, highly customized solutions, we’re not just connecting systems, we’re fueling scalable operational efficiency by empowering leaders to meaningfully connect with their people, data and expertise. With this platform, we’re giving mid-market companies the ability to connect systems at a level and scope historically reserved for larger enterprises.”

To learn more about how Paycor is transforming connectivity, visit Paycor Integration Platform.

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.​

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

