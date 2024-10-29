Mattermost Wins “Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year” in 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, Inc., a leader in delivering the secure, real-time collaboration and workflow tools that modern defense, security, and intelligence teams need to maintain command, control, and operational tempo, today announced that it has won the “Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year” award in the eighth annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards are one of the cybersecurity industry’s most comprehensive programs dedicated to recognizing the world's best information security companies, products, and people. Mattermost’s win signifies the efficacy of its cybersecurity incident response playbooks, as the solution was weighed against thousands of global entries for its innovation, functionality, ease of use, performance, value, and impact.

Today, it takes an average of 277 days to identify and contain a single attack, according to research from IBM and Ponemon Institute, resulting in costly, unexpected downtime, reputational damage, and potential compliance implications. To address these hurdles, Mattermost offers customizable digital Playbooks that document workflows and individual roles and responsibilities, and support real-time, out-of-band collaboration.

Activating the moment an incident is detected, Playbooks alert designated teams across IT, security, legal, communications, and other business units via a secure channel with persona-based access controls. The Playbooks checklist-based automation is valuable in a variety of proactive and reactive incident response use cases such as managing a cyber attack, deploying a patch, issuing reports to customers and regulatory entities, and more. Near-term enhancements to Playbooks will serve to further transform incident response with advanced workflow features to help companies better respond to threats and maintain compliance with industry regulations.

“Effective incident response is crucial for mitigating the fallout of cyberattacks, especially with the rapid evolution of today’s threat vectors. Response teams must have access to real-time insights and cross-department collaboration to ensure secure, timely resolution,” said Dr. Bill Anderson, principal product manager at Mattermost. “This award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to empowering our customers across the public and private sectors to achieve excellence in cybersecurity.”

Beyond cybersecurity, Mattermost Playbooks can also support workflows for logistics, DevOps, mission operations, and more by ensuring employees across business functions have access to the right information at the right time. Additionally, the Mattermost operational and collaboration platform’s open source nature aligns with strict security and compliance requirements by delivering complete data sovereignty when hosted on-premises. The Air Mobility Command is one of many customers that relies on the secure, collaborative power of Mattermost Playbooks to coordinate operations in real-time.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world’s most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission-critical work.

