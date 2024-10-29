Mama’s Creations Appoints Veteran CPG and Retail Executive Chris Darling as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Boar’s Head Executive to Optimize Commercial Power, Leveraging 20+ Years of World-Class Leadership Experience within the Retail and CPG Industries; Completes Build-Out of Industry Leading Senior Management Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of senior CPG sales and retail executive Chris Darling to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Chris Darling brings over 20 years of experience in executive leadership within the Retail and CPG industries across a variety of public and private companies, including comparable companies and current or prospective retailers of Mama’s Creations. His background includes store development and operations, retail merchandising and marketing, private label and branded product development with a focus on prepared foods commissaries and routes to market.

Prior to joining Mama’s Creations, he served on the Boar’s Head executive leadership team leading national sales. Previously, Chris worked in executive level positions at top retailers including HEB, Ahold and Albertsons Companies. Additionally, he led two start up retail brands and was the President of Lucky’s Market, a Kroger affiliate. Throughout his career, he has built significant M&A experience inclusive of input into the selection, vetting and integration of acquisitions.

“Chris brings a world-class consumer mindset from a storied career in the deli – where he led world class commercial organizations at incredibly strategic firms such as Boar’s Head, HEB, Ahold and Albertsons – bringing a highly incremental skillset to the Mama’s Creations team,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mama’s Creations. “He is a recognized industry innovator who has applied his expertise with major retail brands including successes on both national brands and private label development, manufacturing, distribution efficiencies, marketing, merchandising and operational excellence.

“Most importantly, Chris knows how to build a national brand and particularly in the prepared meal solutions space. He brings the passion for developing compelling propositions for our retail partners. We know the potential strength of the Mama’s brand and his storytelling, decision-maker level relationships, and analytical mindset are the perfect delivery system for the next leg of profitable growth in our One Stop Shop evolution. Chris’ experience leading highly successful brands as both a retailer and supplier in the critical fresh meal replacement space makes him the ideal candidate to lead our commercial organization. With the build-out of our industry leading senior team now complete, we are well positioned to fully realize our long-term growth potential and emerge as a dominant player in the prepared foods space,” concluded Michaels.

Chris Darling added: “I am privileged to join Mama’s Creations at such an exciting time in the Company’s growth trajectory. My primary focus will be to align commercial strategy with business strategy across marketing, sales, product development and customer service. The company’s family of brands have significant opportunities to accelerate – both organically and inorganically – and are well positioned to grow market share in the expanding prepared food space as consumer preferences shift toward fresh, prepared meal options. I look forward to working closely alongside Adam and the team at Mama’s Creations as we enter our next phase of growth and, ultimately, seek to create value for our shareholders.”

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

